Cole's Football Career Ended Abruptly in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'

The twists and turns of My Life With the Walter Boys are enough to keep any member of the audience on the edge of their seat. Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) has to choose the young man who will eventually become her boyfriend, providing the book adaptation with plenty of tension. The teenage girl looks towards romance in order to cope with the terrible tragedy that struck her life, but that may come at a price.

The plot of My Life With the Walter Boys mostly focuses on the love triangle between Jackie, Alex (Ashby Gentry), and Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde). But unfortunately, one of the siblings was forced to abandon his biggest dream. Why did Cole Walter stop playing football? Here's what we know about the accident that changed the fate of the teenager, even before he got to meet Jackie in the first place.

As explained in the first season of My Life With the Walter Boys, Cole Walter was forced to stop playing football after a skiing accident heavily injured his leg. The teenager must have been examined by doctors, and it was eventually determined that his body couldn't reach the conditions necessary to step into the field. Details on how violent the extent of the accident weren't disclosed on the acclaimed streaming series.

Considering how Cole Walter was a high school student, being a talented football player came with plenty of popularity. The school's perception of Cole changed once he had to step away from the sport, causing the young man to spiral. Cole needed something, or someone, to save him from the place he was stuck in. That's when Jackie arrived. The girl had plenty of chemistry with Cole's brother, Alex, but something drew her to the former football star.

Will there be a third season of 'My Life With the Walter Boys'?

Yes, reports have confirmed that Netflix will develop a third season of My Life With the Walter Boys. The new episodes are expected to make their way to the streaming platform at some point in 2026. Netflix continued to grow confident in the adaptation of Ali Novak's work over the course of the first two seasons, leading to the announcement of the third installment of the show.

The third installment of My Life With the Walter Boys could allow Cole to find a new passion in order to fill the void left by football. As his relationship with Jackie grows more complicated, the teenager could use something to keep him busy. The romance between Jackie and Cole will also affect the pair's friendship with Alex. The girl will eventually have to make a choice, leaving one of the Walter siblings with a broken heart.