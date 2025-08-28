Netflix Has Already Decided the Fate of 'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 3 Will the love triangle continue for Jackie, Alex, and Cole? By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 28 2025, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Few dramas have as much tension as the one seen in My Life with the Walter Boys. The Netflix book adaptation has kept audiences on the edge of their seats for a couple of years, with Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) making tough choices over the course of two seasons. Audiences can't get enough of the teenager's story. Stuck between two brothers, Jackie has to decide who she wants to date.

Choosing a high school boyfriend won't be as easy as it sounds for Jackie. In the meantime, fans are desperate to know if My Life With the Walter Boys will return to television soon. In such a crowded entertainment landscape, the streaming platform has to define which titles will move forward. Will there be a third season of the adaptation? Or will Netflix call it quits after only two installments of the story?

Source: Netflix

Will there be a third season of 'My Life with the Walter Boys'?

According to The Wrap, Netflix has renewed My Life with the Walter Boys for a third season. The streaming platform made the call days before the story's second installment became available for streaming as part of their catalog. Upcoming episodes of the adaptation will allow showrunner Melanie Halsall to continue her depiction of Jackie's story on the screen.

The third season of My Life with the Walter Boys is expected to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2026. Considering how the series doesn't need any heavy visual effects and the episodes are relatively brief, the streaming platform won't have any problems with producing yet another season soon. Netflix disclosed no additional details for the next installment of the adaptation.

'My Life with the Walter Boys' could be the craziest love triangle of 2026.

The premise of My Life with the Walter Boys introduced Jackie as a teenager who loses her family in a tragic accident. She is forced to live with her mother's best friend, Katherine Walter (Sarah Rafferty). The protagonist falls in love with Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry), who just happen to be brothers.

Source: Netflix

The love triangle featured on the series is based on Ali Novak's book of the same name. Nevertheless, the situation sounds very similar to the one Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) is stuck with in The Summer I Turned Pretty. With Belly and the Conrad brothers out of the picture, My Life with the Walter Boys could take over as the biggest teen angst narrative and love triangle of 2026.

Although no casting details have been revealed by Netflix, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry are expected to reprise their roles in the third season of My Life with the Walter Boys.