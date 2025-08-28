Fans Wonder if 'My Life With the Walter Boys’ Star Nikki Rodriguez Is Dating Noah — Here's What We Know Fans of the Netflix drama hope that she's dating one of her co-stars. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 28 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Nikki and Noah play love interests in the TV series, and according to People, there has been "rampant speculation" that the on-screen love interests are dating in real life. The Netflix series is based on the book of the same name by Ali Novak.

Is My Life with the Walter Boys star Nikki Rodriguez dating her co-star?

Fans want to know if Nikki is dating her co-star, Noah, after noticing their multiple appearances together at various award shows. After My Life with the Walter Boys premiered in December 2023, the two actors were also seen at a few other outings together, which fueled speculation from their fans. Nikki also shared a video on TikTok of the duo hanging out.

Noah told People that he was "over the moon" that fans feel so strongly about the show, and of the co-stars' possible off-screen relationship. "I think that investment and that intensity of the on-screen, off-screen, I think it's a lot of fun," he revealed. "I'm over the moon that people feel that way about our show. Who's to say whether or not I'll ever do a show where there is such a visceral investment from the fan base in this way? Who's to say that could ever happen again?"

The actor seemed to imply that the duo was dating off-screen, but he was not forthcoming with any details. "At the end of the day, if not for social media," he said of his personal life. "If not for the TikTok edits and the odd event where it's publicized that you're going to be there, like Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, and I went to the Calgary Stampede, and it's inevitable to have that speculation get activated there."

Nikki and Noah attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards together, as well as the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The actor told People that she tries not to think about fans speculating about her and Noah having a relationship.

"I just try not to take it too personally or too to heart, and I just don't think about it," she said. "I just try to just live my life every day as truthfully as I can, and that's the best that I can do. It's really easy to get wrapped up in everything, but I really just try to just live my life as authentically as possible."

While Nikki didn't admit to dating anyone in particular, she did say of Noah and their co-star, Ashby Gentry, "We hang out all the time. They're both so amazing and wonderful people, and I just love them dearly. I love them both."