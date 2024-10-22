Distractify
Al Pacino Is One of the Most Famous Actors Alive, but His Wealth Isn't What It Once Was

The actor has said that he faced financial difficulties in recent years.

Oct. 22 2024

Al Pacino at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.
Few actors have made a bigger mark on acting than Al Pacino. He's been a legend of the big screen for decades, and has wracked up more iconic roles than almost any other actor in Hollywood. Now, Al is promoting his new memoir Sonny Boy, and in it, he discusses his personal finances and how the wealth he attained from his acting work wasn't something he knew how to maintain.

Following Al's discussion of his own financial situation, many wanted to know more about what the actor's net worth is today. Here's what we know about his financial struggles and his net worth.

Al Pacino in New York City in 2019.
What is Al Pacino's net worth?

At its peak, Al's net worth was roughly $50 million, but as he details in his memoir, much of that money was drained over the years of his life. Today, his net worth is slightly more unclear, but some estimates have it at $40 million, although it seems likely that it could be less than that. He still works regularly, though, which may explain how he was able to recoup some of his losses.

Al Pacino

Actor

Net worth: $40 Million

Al Pacino is an actor best known for his work in The Godfather films as well as his starring roles in Serpico, Scarface, and Dog Day Afternoon. He won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Scent of a Woman. He is widely regarded as one of the great actors of the 20th century.

Birthdate: April 25, 1940

Birthplace: New York, New York

Birth Name: Alfredo James Pacino

Father: Salvatore Pacino

Mother: Rose Pacino

Is Al Pacino broke?

In his memoir, Al explains that he had no idea how to manage the amount of wealth he had amassed through his career. "I didn't understand how money worked, any more than I understood how a career worked," he explained. He also said that acting was not about the money for him, and that he got into it because he loved it.

He then revealed that he was spending $400,000 a year to maintain a property he didn't live in, and to pay for 16 cars and 23 cellphones.

“The kind of money I was spending and where it was going was just a crazy montage of loss,” he writes. “The door was wide open and people who I didn’t know were living off me.”

“I wasn’t even signing my own checks — the accountant signed them and I just let them go by. I wasn’t looking and he didn’t tell me how much I had or where it was going," he adds. After his losses, Pacino started taking on any job he could get to bring in more money.

Al Pacino donated his 'Cruising' salary.

In his memoir, Al said that he donated the salary from his 1980 film Cruising because he felt the film was "exploitative" of the LGBTQ+ community. "I gave it to charities, and with the interest, it was able to last a couple of decades. I don't know if it eased my conscience, but at least the money did some good." That's one salary he didn't put in the bank.

