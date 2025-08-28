Fans Are Wondering About Bardha and Jed’s Relationship Status After 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 2 "The only couple I would bet everything on that would say yes to one another." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 28 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

It’s always a surprise when a Love Is Blind couple makes it out of the pods and actually stays together, because let’s be real, the odds of strangers finding love in just six weeks (while initially separated by a wall) seem slim. But alas, it does happen, and some pairs even make it down the aisle.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly enough, Season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK wrapped on Aug. 27, 2025, with an even split, three couples still together, and three calling it quits. Billy and Ashley, Kieran and Megan, and Kal and Sarover are all still going strong. But what about Jed and Bardha? Here’s where their relationship stands now.

Are Bardha and Jed from 'Love Is Blind: UK' Season 2 still together?

Source: Netflix

Sadly, Jed and Bardha didn’t get their “happily ever after” following the Love Is Blind: UK Season 2 finale on Aug. 27, 2025. But that doesn’t mean things are completely done between them. It just means they need more time to figure out if they’re truly ready for marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

For now, they’re taking space after their walk to the altar. While Bardha said “no” on their wedding day, she clarified, “It’s not a no. It’s when we’re ready,” per Tudum. Jed, on the other hand, admitted he needed time to process her decision on his own. Still, he left viewers feeling a little optimistic, adding, “time will tell” when it comes to the future of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

The two had started off strong, but after Bardha’s best friend raised concerns that they hadn’t actually argued, their first fight happened. It came after Bardha paid for dinner when Jed had said he would, leaving him feeling “unheard.”

From there, small disagreements became more common, and some bickering followed. And while a little conflict can be healthy, it also shows a different side to each person and how they handle tense moments. For Bardha, the bickering revealed a new side to Jed, and their ability to communicate started being questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

When it came time to say “I do,” Bardha explained on her Instagram Stories during a “Come at Me” Q&A that her decision “was mind over heart.” She clarified that she was in love with Jed, but in the days leading up to the wedding, she started to see a different side of him, and that ultimately shaped her choice. As she later put it, “Seeing a different side to someone can really burst your bubble and make you realize that six weeks is not enough to commit to a lifelong marriage.”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Bardha clarified that the dinner argument wasn’t why she said no at the altar.

Bardha paying for dinner and the argument that followed drew a lot of attention, so naturally, many believed it influenced her decision to say no to Jed at the altar. But she clarified multiple times on Instagram Stories that this wasn’t what swayed her. “Saying no at the altar had absolutely nothing to do with paying bills or being taken care of… literally 0 percent,” she answered one fan’s question.