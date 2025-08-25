Rumor Has It Patrick Went on 'Love Is Blind UK' With a Baby Mama Waiting at Home "He was the biggest red flag!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 25 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you’re going to sign up for a show like Love Is Blind, you better make sure your bag of skeletons is sealed shut (and we mean tightly sealed), or nonexistent. Because with today’s advanced technology, anything you’ve ever said or done that’s even the least bit controversial is going to come to light. And it’s not just your image that could take a hit; you might even get kicked off the show. Just ask Yulissa Escobar or Cierra Orega from Love Island USA Season 7.

Still, plenty of contestants either don’t bother to tidy up their drama before joining these shows or simply don’t care to, because time and time again, their bags of skeletons spill wide open, usually while they're away trying to connect with random strangers. And Patrick from Love Is Blind UK Season 2 might be yet another perfect example because he is now facing claims from a woman alleging she was pregnant with his child when he jetted off to film the show. What?! Here’s what’s being said.

Rumor has it Patrick from 'Love Is Blind UK' Season 2 had a pregnant girlfriend while filming.

Apparently, Patrick Justus, yes, the human design coach, may have conceived a child with a woman named Lara before filming Season 2 of Love Is Blind UK, which premiered on Aug. 13, 2025. Allegedly, of course, this all comes from @storytimewithrikkii on TikTok, and Patrick hasn’t confirmed anything. The TikToker shared “receipts” from a woman claiming to be Patrick’s baby mama.

First up is a photo of Patrick with the woman (though her face was blurred out of respect). Then came a screenshot of a post from the woman herself, which didn’t name Patrick directly but accused him of blackmailing her before “going on a dating show and then leaving you alone to go to Bali for two months spending all his money there and then still calling you negative and a bad mom for losing it.” She then ended the rant with a clown emoji.

In the comments of another post, after a viewer called Patrick out for “following his spleen” (yes, he actually uses his spleen for spiritual guidance), Lara reportedly chimed in, “If a baby didn’t change them, nothing ever will.”

The TikToker then shared a photo of the alleged baby, taken at the end of July 2025, with the caption: “How is she almost four months old whaaaat.” And the math does check out. If filming happened about a year earlier, it’s entirely possible Patrick could be the father. That would mean he and Lara conceived around June 2024, she was pregnant in July 2024 when filming began, and she gave birth around March 2025. That lines up with the baby being four months old in July 2025.

Fans aren’t surprised by the rumors that Patrick joined 'Love Is Blind UK' after getting a woman pregnant.

While the claim is a bold one, some people aren’t too surprised, after all, Patrick was labeled a “red flag” from the jump. His job as a human design coach, which supposedly “shows you how your energy is uniquely built to work,” according to an Instagram post, has many questioning his character.