'Love Is Blind: UK' Star Patrick Justus's Job Is to Remind You to "Trust Your Spleen" What exactly is a human design coach? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 14 2025, 5:26 p.m. ET

Every now and then, a contestant comes along on Love Is Blind that makes you go, "Huh?" For fans of Love Is Blind: UK Season 2, that contestant was Patrick Justus. He was instantly charming and quickly established himself as an open proponent of self-care and fitness.

But Patrick's job has occasioned some comments and questions, not least because he happened to share his career shortly after an influencer became infamous as a coach for the same program: Kendra Hilty. Here's what Patrick does for a living and why he tells people to "trust your spleen."

What is Patrick Justus's job on 'Love is Blind: UK'?

If Kendra Hilty's name sounds familiar, it's because she blew up on TikTok after revealing that she had fallen in love with her psychiatrist, accusing him of falling in love back. But Kendra's infamy went beyond her accusations after it was revealed that she works as a coach for Human Design Collective, which some people have called a cult. The same Human Design Collective that Patrick works for as a coach.

So what exactly is the Human Design Collective? On their website, they proport, "The Human Design Collective podcast explores the Human Design System, mapping individual human potential from the mundane to the mystical. It examines how this system relates to the ways we live, love, and connect with our true nature and purpose."

After some digging, it becomes clear that Human Design works in a way that is somewhat similar to astrology. Each person gets a birth chart based on their birth time, location, and other variables surrounding their birth. That birth chart is then interpreted by a Human Design coach, who promises to deliver better living by understanding the role the universe created you to fill.

Source: Netflix

While many people consider it harmless, others call it a cult. Kendra Hilty, for instance, faced some criticism from a former friend and coaching client, Emily, who says that things got weird when Kendra said she was a "finger of god" and discussed a "new world order" set to arrive in 2027.

As a Human Design coach, why does Patrick talk about his spleen so much?

Patrick said some unusual things on the show, and appears happy to promote one particular Human Design concept on social media: "Trust your spleen." What exactly does that mean, and how does splenic energy tie in to Human Design?

Each person in the Human Design program has a role. They were created to fill that role, and their greatest happiness and health come from knowing what that role is and living it out. There are also points of energy throughout the body that have different meanings, including the spleen. While attempting to match with Yolanda on Love is Blind: UK, Patrick explained that he follows his spleen "to the second" and that the "spleen" is more trustworthy than the "gut."

