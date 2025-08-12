"In Love With My Psychiatrist" Kendra Hilty's Coaching Client Emily Spills ALL the Tea "This is really awkward, guys. But I actually know Kendra who fell in love with her psychiatrist. I've known her for many years." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 12 2025, 4:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kendrahilty, @emilybax616

If you're new to the "I fell in love with my psychiatrist" saga by TikTok user Kendra Hilty, settle back, grab some popcorn, and get ready for a wild ride. It all started when Kendra said that she had fallen in love with her psychiatrist, and described a sordid relationship where she confessed her love to the mental health professional, even going so far as to discuss intimate sexual thoughts. The psychiatrist, Kendra claims, never stopped her or fired her as a client, but rather fell in love right back.

The internet quickly poked holes in her story, pointing out that even she admits he once clarified that their relationship was purely professional, and that what she seemed to take for love and attraction actually reads to most people as discomfort and disinterest. But the plot thickened when another TikTok user, named Emily, claimed to be Kendra's coaching client. And she had some "tea" to spill.

"I fell in love with my psychiatrist" Kendra Hilty's coaching client Emily came forward with some tea.

According to Emily, things aren't quite as they seem with Kendra's story. Not necessarily because she can poke holes directly in anything Kendra is claiming about her psychiatrist, however. She describes a relationship with Kendra that seems to suggest the TikTok user may not be entirely connected with reality.

In a series of TikTok videos, Emily says that she had been friends with Kendra in the past, and she reached out to her acquaintance to seek help with sobriety, which she says she was teetering on the edge of struggling with. Looking for support from a friend, what Emily received instead was encouragement from Kendra to sign up for coaching sessions with her, to the tune of $3,000 for a 3-month program. Feeling pressured, Emily agreed.

Throughout their sessions, Emily described feeling increasingly uncomfortable as Kendra began to promote the beliefs of what many have called a cult, a program known as the Human Design Collective. This program believes that people are assigned roles in life by their birth charts, not dissimilar from astrology, although in a much more intense way. Emily claims Kendra told her she was the "finger of God" and that a new world order would start in 2027.

What exactly is Kendra up to while the world is learning all this tea?

Basically, Emily described Kendra as being odd, struggling with boundaries, and espousing beliefs that many would consider questionable. This is similar to criticism Kendra has been facing elsewhere on TikTok, as people question her perception of her relationship with her psychiatrist.

Some have accused her of making the entire relationship up in her head and point to Kendra's own words to validate how it seems like the psychiatrist was trying to maintain boundaries. Others have done research and discovered that the psychiatrist, whose name we won't use, specializes in schizophrenia. Some have taken this to suggest that Kendra herself might have the disorder, although this is all internet speculation with no official confirmation.

While Emily is spilling the tea and the internet is speculating about her mental soundness, what exactly has Kendra been up to? Well, she's doubling down on her story. Between lives and follow-up videos answering more questions, Kendra's descriptions of the events that occurred with her psychiatrist have gotten ever more complex and confusing, at times contradicting themselves. In one Aug. 11, 2025, video, she describes confessing her love. Her psychiatrist, she explains, immediately reminded her that their relationship was professional.

Yet Kendra seemed to that that as encouragement and validation that he was feeling the heat between them. It's all a very bizarre and increasingly complex situation, with some online calling for empathy for Kendra, pointing out that she may be having a manic episode and deserves sympathy, not condemnation. Others have slammed her, accusing her of trying to ruin an innocent man's career over her own delusions.

Kendra has also taken time to defend her use of ChatGPT, which she calls "Henry." She has scoffed at the idea of AI-induced psychosis and says that "Henry" really helped her, despite evidence that generative AI programs like ChatGPT can reinforce bias and worsen mental health spirals (via Psychology Today).