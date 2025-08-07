People Believe "I Fell in Love with My Psychiatrist" Kendra Hilty Belongs to a Cult "She told me I was the 'finger of God'." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 7 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kendrahilty

If you've stumbled upon the Kendra Hilty "I fell in love with my psychiatrist" series on TikTok, you might think you know the whole story. But hold on to your seat, because the ride is much wilder than you might think.

After Kendra went viral for sharing an experience she described as an inappropriate relationship between herself and her psychiatrist, people offered empathy and support. Then some new characters entered the chat, and things got weird. One of Kendra's coaching clients came forward, describing some odd behavior, and deep dives by TikTok users have led to the question: is Kendra in a cult? The answer might surprise you.

Is TikTok's "I fell in love with my psychiatrist" Kendra in a cult?!

According to Kendra, she was seeing a psychiatrist for treatment of ADHD symptoms. She described developing feelings for that psychiatrist, and alleged that he not only encouraged her, but that he developed feelings as well. She explained that she relied heavily on her ChatGPT, which she calls "Henry," for therapy advice. She eventually learned the term "transference," which describes when a client develops feelings for their therapist instead of other relationships, such as an intimate partner.

However, things only got weirder once Kendra told her full story. One TikTok user who claims to be a former friend and coaching client of Kendra's, @emilybax616, described her experience with Kendra during their three months of virtual sobriety coaching. In her videos, which quickly went viral, Emily shared that her friend-turned-coach was laser-focused on something called Human Design, which many people consider a cult.

As the story unraveled and more people began calling Kendra's story into question, it became apparent that the one-sided story may not have been the whole picture. Many accused Kendra of being delusional, with some even pointing to the fact that her psychiatrist, whom she outed during a TikTok Live, specializes in schizophrenia, which may suggest that the entire perception of his supposed "feelings" for her may be a delusion.

But is Human Design a cult? That depends entirely on who you ask, and no definitive answers exist. While Human Design and its out-of-the-box approach to life may have contributed to Kendra's perception of her relationship with her psychiatrist, many pointed to ChatGPT as a contributing factor as well. In August 2025, Time Magazine shared an article stating that research shows people can develop "AI psychosis" from the use of AI chatbots like ChatGPT.

Especially if they are in a mental health or religious crisis already. Because chatbots are generative rather than contemplative and "aim to please," they can reinforce dangerous spirals. This has been noted increasingly online, and many TikTok users believe Kendra's alleged mental health spiral may have worsened as a result of her reliance on ChatGPT as a therapy tool.

What is the "Human Design Collective"?

However, the involvement of the Human Design Collective theories and program cannot be overlooked. On the program's website, its mission statement reads, "Differentiated guidance and coaching, transformative courses and workshops, and a supportive community dedicated to living in alignment with nature’s principles and embracing your innate intelligence." People use their birth charts, similar to astrology, to determine their "place" and "function" in the world.

The program divides people into different functions and types, and proports to help them fulfill their roles and feel better by aligning with whatever the universe intends them to do according to their birth charts. It does sound similar to astrology, but proponents of the system believe it goes further.

While discussing her experience with Kendra and the Human Design coaching, Emily recalled that she was told she was a "finger of God" who would "Rule the new world order" when it arrives "in 2027." Which TikTokers point to as proof that Kendra isn't exactly a reliable narrator when recounting her experience with her psychiatrist.

While TikTok as a whole is unable to diagnose Kendra's mental health issues, and defining Human Design as a cult or not isn't a black and white issue, it's clear that there's more to the story than Kendra originally shared. On TikTok, users have called her out for being aggressive, often referring to her as "delusional", and pointing out that feeding into her beliefs isn't helping.