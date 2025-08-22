Bardha Stole Hearts on 'Love is Blind: UK' Season 2 — But How Tall Is She? Bardha stands head and shoulders shorter than Jed, so how tall is she? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 22 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

With Love is Blind: UK Season 2 kicking off on in August 2025, the stakes are high, and hopes are higher. Everyone reached for the stars, hoping to make an enduring love match that would stop the endless search for a partner. Bardha seems to have found that in fellow contestant Jed.

Article continues below advertisement

The two make an adorable pair for the Love is Blind archives, but a glaring height difference between the two when they finally come face to face begs the question: how tall is Bardha? It's a surprisingly difficult question to answer.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What is Bardha's height from 'Love is Blind: UK'?

Determining how tall someone is on Love is Blind: UK is a bit like searching for a needle in the haystack. Height isn't usually something the cast members talk about, so we're left with few clues. However, we can guess based on some of the pictures and videos we've seen of Bardha.

For one, we can start with Jed. He does seem to be on the taller side of average, if not above average, so we can assume he's over 6 feet tall, when compared to other people and objects. In one photo shared to Instagram, Jed appears next to a glass railing, which is likely 35"-42" (according to Home Guide). When comparing his height and doing some fuzzy math, he looks to be around 6'3" or taller. When standing next to him, Bardha looks significantly shorter.

Article continues below advertisement

We can't always tell if she's wearing heels when she's next to him, so that makes it even more challenging. If we had to take a guess, we'd place Bardha's height below 5'3". Aside from being significantly shorter than Jed, she just gives off short queen vibes. And when she holds things like average-sized glasses to drink from, they look a little large in her hands. So we're going with "definitely on the shorter side." Unfortunately, until she confirms her height, all we can do is take our best guess.

Article continues below advertisement

What do we know about Bardha and Jed's love?

But what do we know about how Bardha and Jed's love played out, regardless of their height discrepancies? Thanks to Netflix, we know quite a bit. In a follow-up article to the series which explores who's still together after the filming concluded, they gave a little summary on Bardha and Jed's love.

Article continues below advertisement

And the good news? It's still going strong, at least for now. Things started off strong for the two when Bardha declared after just one date that she didn't need to date anymore because she had just met her husband.

There are definitely some battles for dominance between the duo, who are both clearly used to being in charge in a relationship. But they worked things out, and Jed popped the question.

Article continues below advertisement