Is French Montana Married? Inside the Relationship Rumors About the Grammy Nominee French Montana has had his fair share of headline-grabbing relationships.

Celebrities are quite familiar with the public salivating over the details of their personal lives, as the status of their relationships is often front-page news.

French Montana has had his fair share of headline-grabbing relationships — and the latest rumors swirling are that he’s headed to the altar. Let’s dive in and find out if the Grammy nominee is getting married.

French Montana is not married, but he just announced his engagement.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, French Montana announced his engagement to the Princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra, according to People. However, the proposal occurred earlier this summer during Paris Fashion Week back in June, despite the news only recently being shared with the public.

"Representatives confirm that while wedding plans are underway, specific dates and arrangements are still being finalized by both families, who are reportedly excited and supportive," the official press release announcing the couple’s engagement read. Per E! News, French and Sheikha initially began dating last fall after photos of her giving him a tour of the United Arab Emirates circulated online, but they didn’t make their public debut as a couple until earlier this year.

Both French and Sheikha are parents from previous relationships.

In July 2024, Sheikha made international headlines when she took to social media to announce her divorce from her husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Despite the short marriage that lasted just over a year, the pair welcomed a daughter two months after they were married.

“Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted, per the BBC. "I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife." As for French, he is the father of one son, who was born in 2010, from his previous marriage.

French’s ex-wife keeps a relatively low-profile following the multi-million divorce settlement she received.

In 2007, French married Deen Kharbouch, but by 2012, the former pair were officially separated. During their estrangement, French was dating other people, most notably his high-profile (but short-lived) romance with Khloe Kardashian. Two years later, in 2014, French officially filed for divorce which was described as “amicable,” per the Daily Mail. The terms of the divorce included Deen being awarded a $2 million settlement. “Basically they wrapped up his divorce peacefully,” a source said at the time.

“They had been together for a long time and they were with each other when neither had money, they had so much in common,” the source added. “They settled peacefully in court in New Jersey - it’s all wrapped up.”