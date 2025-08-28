The Influence of French Montana's Religion Can Be Felt in All of His Music The rapper has launched four studio albums, which have achieved varying degrees of success in the industry. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 28 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the biggest influences an artist can receive when it comes to creating their music is their religion. The emotional connection between performer and their beliefs can be very personal, leading to the origin of some of their biggest hits. That's something French Montana has learned over the years. The rapper has successfully launched four studio albums, with "They Got Amnesia" hitting the market with four singles over the course of its promotion.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the lyrics French has put out into the world focus on money and romance, but there's also an emotional background for the music the artist creates. What is French Montana's religion? Here's what we know about the rapper's beliefs, and how they have influenced the music he built over the course of a decade.

What is French Montana's religion?

According to Vibe, French Montana is a practicing Sunni Muslim. The musician was only a teenager when he arrived in the United States after growing up in Morocco. Upon his arrival, French experienced a cultural shock. Life in America didn't look anything like the Islamic values he was raised on, but the artists didn't see these differences as something bad. French Montana grew up implementing what he knew into his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Britannica reports that Sunni Islam is the largest religious denomination in the world. This particular belief branch stands out because it holds that Muhammad didn't appoint any successor, with Abu Bakr becoming the next caliph of the Muslim community. Other Muslim celebrities include Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid, and Ramy Yousef. French Montana isn't afraid of making his religion a part of his identity, despite being a public figure.

Article continues below advertisement

How does French Montana's religion influence his music?

French Montana treats his music with great care, which is why the rapper has only launched four studio albums in more than a decade. But beyond the regular creative process he goes through as an artist, his religion constantly influences the way in which he lives his life. French told Vibe that when he fasts, he stays away from social media. In order to keep his peace of mind, the singer stays away from any distractions that could take away from his spiritual journey.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Another major moment that could have inspired French Montana to be closer to his beliefs might have been the shooting incident he was involved with. Two gunmen attacked the rapper when he was exiting a recording studio in 2003. Ten years later, French visited the location of the incident as part of a deep dive into his life. After surviving the shooting, French Montana became a major success.