Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Madison Beer's Dating History Is All Over the Map After Her Rumored Split From Nick Austin Singer Madison Beer is only 24 years old, but she already has a storied dating history. She’s been linked to Nick Austin, David Dobrik, and more. By Jamie Lerner Jan. 24 2024, Published 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer Madison Beer made waves when she was just 12 years old thanks to Justin Bieber after she posted a cover singing Etta James’s “At Last” on YouTube. He signed her personally to his record label and she released her debut single, “Melodies,” in 2013. But Madison isn’t just famous for her singing voice — her good looks have captured the world since she was just 4 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison appeared on the cover of Child magazine for winning a modeling competition as a toddler, so she was destined for some sort of fame. And throughout the 12 years of her public career (over half of her life), Madison has fallen in and out of love with quite a few suitors. So what is Madison’s dating history and who is she dating now?

Source: Getty Images

Jack Gilinsky (2015–2017)

Source: Getty Images

Madison and Jack met at a 2015 party through their mutual friend, Nash Grier. Madison was just 15 years old at the time, and Vine star Jack was 18 years old, so their relationship was already a bit controversial. But when they broke up, it got even worse. An audio clip leaked of Jack allegedly verbally abusing Madison. In a since-deleted message, she wrote to her fans: "Don’t make the same mistakes I did, your safety is never worth it. No matter what, no one deserves to be treated that way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham (2017)

Source: Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, is a model and influencer in his own right. He and Madison made a great pair when they were spotted PDAing, but Madison denied that they were ever official even if they did have a short little romance. And by the time she went to college in NYC, they announced their "breakup" since she couldn't "do long-distance."

Article continues below advertisement

Zack Bia (2018–2019)

Source: Getty Images

Madison started dating club promoter, entrepreneur, and DJ Zack Bia in 2018. He's known for co-founding Field Trip Recordings, which has signed artists such as Yeat, SSGKobe, and Slump6s, among others. But his relationship with Madison wasn't quite as successful. When they broke up, Madison tweeted, "Oof I rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin’ up w s--t I never deserved.” Plus, fans have speculated that her single, "Selfish," was about him, so at least he inspired her.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Griffin (2019)

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, there were rumors that Madison and NBA player Blake Griffin were an item when they were spotted together at Craig's in West Hollywood. 10 years her senior, Blake would have been 29 when Madison was just 19. Although they were captured together throughout the summer, the romance seemed to fizzle out by the end of August.

Article continues below advertisement

David Dobrik (2020)

Madison and YouTuber David Dobrik never officially said that they were in a relationship, although the speculation has basically confirmed it over the years. During the period when they were supposedly dating, Madison and David appeared on each other's social feeds a ton and when Madison later asked him if ever rejected her, David said he didn't. The truth is still unknown, but we had to include him.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Austin (2020–2023)