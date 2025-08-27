Video Footage of What Appears to Be a Bloody FBG Murda Is Circulating Online — What Happened? "I don't see not one comment under multiple posts of somebody caring for bruh. It's crazy." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 27 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/DJ Smallz Eyes

In June 2025, The Dallas Observer named FBG Murda as one of the 20 rappers to watch in 2025. The Dallas-born hip-hop star first went viral in 2024 as part of the Dallas Drill Movement. This subgenre of trap music started in Chicago in the mid-2010s and is characterized by "dark, ominous beats and gritty vocal deliveries," per Dallas Scoreboard. The lyrics often reference crimes that actually happened and can involve mocking rival gangs.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, FBG Murda talked about growing up in the Dallas trenches. When asked to describe what that was like, FBG Murda said one word: survival. Despite this, FBG Murda rose through the ranks of the Dallas Drill Movement to become one of the best rappers in the scene. That can be a blessing and a curse. In August 2025, reports of FBG Murda getting shot began circulating online. What happened? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to FBG Murda?

Video footage of what appeared to be FBG Murda on the ground, half inside the passenger side of a vehicle, began circulating online on Aug. 26, 2025. The Drill and Rap News TikTok account shared a cell phone recording of a police officer cutting off the shirt of FBG Murda, who was mostly motionless and bleeding. Text over the video claims the rapper is in critical condition following a shootout at a muffler shop in South Irving, Texas.

In a longer video shared by the Texas Drill Content X account, a cop is heard asking FBG Murda, "What's this guy's name?" The same officer then says, "You don't know?" He also asks a barely conscious FBG Murda what the name of the tire shop is. First responders are seen turning a shirtless FBG Murda over, presumably to check for more injuries. One places a bandage over his stomach. At one point, the rapper reaches each arm out and places them on the arms of the officers on either side of him.

Article continues below advertisement

Responses to FBG Murda allegedly getting shot are mixed.

Beneath a breakdown of the incident from OG Kayano on TikTok, people in the comments had a lot of thoughts and feelings about what happened to FBG Murda. One person echoed what has been said in a few places online about why the rapper was allegedly shot. According to them, FBG Murda tried to "run off on a mechanic," which resulted in the mechanic shooting the rapper. This is an unconfirmed story.

Article continues below advertisement

A few people offered prayers for a swift recovery, but not everyone was as sympathetic as they might normally feel after a person was supposedly shot. "That's on him," said Aye Marrio. "He talked all that ish about BTA on No Jumper. Now look at him. I don't feel bad for him." This comment was liked by OG Kayano. Aye Marrio is referring to when FBG Murda and BAK Jay guested on the No Jumper podcast in October 2024.