Rapper Asian Doll Says She Has Earned Big Bucks From Signing Up for OnlyFans

What is Asian Doll's net worth? The rapper shared on Twitter that she made $500,000 by signing up for OnlyFans after fans question her finances.

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Aug. 24 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Asian Doll posing in a two piece in a kitchen
Source: Instagram/@asiandebrat

Folks who enjoy the sound of drill music are familiar with the name Asian Doll aka Asian Da Brat. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Drill” made her debut in the music scene in 2015 with the Rise of the Barbie Doll Gang EP.

From there, Asian continued to release various mixtapes highlighting her talent and unique sound. Unfortunately, Asian’s career has been plagued with controversy — from beef with Katie Got Bandz to Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls.

Despite the focus on Asian’s issues with fellow rappers, she has consistently been releasing music and has even explored other ventures with her career. That said, it hasn't stopped folks online from sharing opinions about Asian’s career and her finances. So, let's take a look at Asian Da Brat’s net worth.

Rapper Asian Doll aka Asian Da Brat sitting on a leather couch
Source: Instagram/@asiandabrat
What is Asian Doll’s net worth?

According to Gorilla Overview, Asian Doll is currently working with a net worth of $500,000. Her net worth is attributed to her rap and songwriting career, her YouTube channel, and brand partnerships with Fashion Nova and Skin Souffle.

Over the years, Asian has released over five mixtapes and EPs and has earned over 400,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

So, given Asian’s career trajectory, it’s easy to see why she has obtained her half-million net worth.

Asian Doll

Rapper, songwriter, and OnlyFans model

Net worth: $500,000

Asian Doll aka Asian Da Brat is a drill rapper from Dallas, Texas, who is known for being the first female rapper signed to rapper Gucci Mane's record label, 1017 Eskimo Records.

Birth name: Misharron Jermeisha Allen

Birthdate: Dec. 7, 1996

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Father: Michael Allen

Mother: LaKeithia Lewis

Education: Skyline High School

Asian Doll revealed that she also receives healthy checks from OnlyFans.

Per the gossip site Say Cheese TV, Asian Doll took to social media during the week of Aug. 21, 2023, to reveal details about her OnlyFans subscription after fans alleged that she’s broke.

“LMAO. Only Fans gave me $500,000 just to sign up. Not to mention I literally signed to a billionaire. Stop watching my pockets, they are full. I don’t even have to do shows anymore,” Asian said in a now-deleted tweet.

Interestingly, in an Aug. 23 tweet, Asian revealed that she brings in $100,000 daily on the content subscription service.

While Asian has been making a killing on the site, it hasn’t stopped trolls and naysayers from sharing harsh criticism online — from thoughts about how her late ex, rapper King Von would feel about her NSFW content to folks being displeased with some of the content she shared on Twitter.

That said, Asian likely knows that there is no way to please everyone. So, if she’s happy and content with her OnlyFans content, that’s all that matters.

