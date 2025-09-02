‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Graham Greene Dies at 73 — Inside His Cause of Death The Oscar nominee released five projects in the final year of his life. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 2 2025, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Academy Award-nominated actor Graham Greene died on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. He was 73 years old at the time of his death. Reports have confirmed he died in Toronto, Canada.

Graham built an impressive acting resume and was known for his roles in Dances With Wolves and The Green Mile. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

What was Graham Greene's cause of death?

The news of Graham's death was confirmed by Deadline on Monday. When the news broke, the actor's agent, Michael Greene, who had no blood relation to the actor, shared that he died of a long illness. Michael also shared kind words relating to his legacy. "He was a great man of morals, ethics, and character, and will be eternally missed,” his agent said. "You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” referencing Graham's longtime agent, who passed in 2013.

The actor's death marks the end of a lifelong passion and commitment to his craft. Born in Ohsweken, on the Six Nations Reserve, he discovered his love for acting through working odd jobs to make ends meet. Once Graham found his love for acting, he began appearing in Canadian and English professional theater productions in the 1970s. Two decades later, he landed his big break when Kevin Costner cast him as Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka), a main character, in Dances With Wolves.

Dances With Wolves landed 12 Academy Award nominations (including one for Graham as Best Supporting Actor), and won seven, including Best Picture. The role turned Graham into a Hollywood staple, as he went on to appear in several roles, including Maverick, Die Hard With a Vengeance, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon.