Chase Filandro Fans Wonder About His Cause of Death After Learning He Died at 20 The actor and influencer died on July 31, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 5 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @chase_fil

Fans of aspiring actor and singer Chase Filandro are mourning his death after learning that he died on July 31, 2025. The young man's sister, Franki Ford, shared the sad news on her Instagram page on Aug. 3, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe page was set up to build a memorial in honor of Chase near one of his favorite National Parks. The musician was also a content creator who was just 20 years old, and his fans are wondering what the cause of death was, given that Chase was so young.

Source: Instagram / @chase_fil

Article continues below advertisement

What was Chase Filandro's cause of death?

Chase Filandro's cause of death was not immediately revealed, but it seems that his death came unexpectedly, at least to his fans. Franki shared the news with a post on Instagram that included a picture of Chase at Mount Rushmore. "My brother, Chase Filandro, was a shining light who had an incredible zest for life," she wrote. "He was loved beyond words by so many and opened his heart to everyone he encountered. Chase was an avid traveler and was moved by the beauty of National Parks."

"He always welcomed strangers with a smile and made friends along all the trails he traveled on," she continued. "To honor his life and remember his legacy forever, we welcome you to contribute towards a memorial for him to be located at or near one of his favorite parks. Once finalized, we’ll share the details so you can visit and enjoy what Chase loved doing most, knowing he is right alongside you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @franki.ford

Chase sang vocals for a band called Just Add Water, and he took acting classes at Take 2 Actor's Studio in Huntington, New York. The school also shared the tragic news on Instagram on Aug. 1. "It is with profound sorrow that we share the loss of our sweet Chase. He was truly the brightest light," read the post.

Article continues below advertisement

"I will forever miss his smile, his vibrant spirit, and the joy he brought into every room," it continued. "His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. Love you always, Chasie xo." The school also shared details about Chase's funeral services. His family scheduled visitation services at the Branch Funeral Home for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 in Commack, N.Y.

The visitations are both scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., per Branch Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place on Aug. 8 in Bay Shore, N.Y. The funeral will be at the First Congregational Church and begins at 11:30 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement