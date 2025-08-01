Lane Frost Was a Legend in the Bull Riding World, but Tragedy Took His Life at 25 "Let's go do it." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 1 2025, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Rogers Photo Archive

When it comes to stars in the bull riding world, there are a few sayings. For one, "Legends aren't born, they're made." And for another, "Legends never get old." Both were true for the bull riding superstar and legend Lane Frost.

His skill and style helped revolutionize bull riding and create the industry we know it as today. But Lane wasn't here to see the world change and honor his image. Here's what happened to the young star who had so much promise and whose life was cut short in a tragic way.

What happened to the legendary Lane Frost?

It was a hot summer day in July. July 30, 1989, to be precise. Lane was gearing up for another bull ride, just like he had done many times before. Lane climbed the sides of the chute and gingerly settled atop a massive Brahma bull named Takin' Care of Business. He told his colleague, professional bull rider Tuff Hederman, "Let's go do it."

The chute flung open, and the bull spun out with the ferocity of a tornado, hooves digging into the dirt, tail spinning, and body twisting like a vortex. It wasn't the most remarkable ride of his life, although he managed the full eight seconds. Unremarkable, at least, until he dismounted. Lane jumped off the bull and stumbled in the arena's dirt. He initially waved to the crowd before taking a few staggered steps and collapsing.

Sports Illustrated reports that it is believed a horn or blow during the ride severed an artery and broke several ribs, leading to Lane's death. Although an autopsy was never done, this remains the most likely scenario.

A documentary tells Lane's story anew.

Lane was just 25 years old when he passed away, but his impact on the world of bull riding would endure even to this day. A documentary, titled Lane: Life | Legend | Legacy, was released in 2025 to tell Lane's story and revisit how much his skill and the memory of his rides changed the industry.

Big names in the industry gathered to reminisce about Lane's legacy, including his father, Clyde Frost, and his mentor, Freckles Brown. And also including another bull riding legend, Donnie Gay. Donnie is the only eight-time bull riding world champion to date. He remembered how a 10-year-old Lane once came up to Donnie and told him that he wanted to be just like the champion (via PBR).

Throughout his career, Lane's accomplishments were in more than the titles he took, although in the years prior to his death, he was named '87 PRCA World Champion Bull Rider, also clinching the average at the NFR in 1986 (via Sports Illustrated). But his legacy included his passion and skill for the sport, his kindness and sense of humor, and a drive to win that has inspired generations of bull riders who came behind him.