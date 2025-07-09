Rodeo Superstar Spud Jones Has Died at the Age of 36 After Years as a Professional Bull Rider Spud Jones's family set up fundraisers ahead of his funeral. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 9 2025, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kendrasantos3

You don't necessarily have to have followed the rodeo and bull riding to have heard of the name Spud Jones. Those who did follow his decades-long career, however, were crushed to learn of his death on July 4, 2025. He was the first Navajo bull rider to ride in the world's largest rodeo. Now, many want to know what happened to Spud Jones and what his cause of death was. He was 36 years old.

Although Spud's family has not released a full official statement, they have shared some details on social media. One of his sisters, Twila Jones, shared the news of his death on Facebook. "With great sadness, we the family of Spud Jones announce his passing on July 4, 2025," she wrote. "Whether you knew Spud through the sport of rodeo or had the privilege of crossing paths with him personally, you knew he had a big heart, a strong spirit, and a presence that will be deeply missed."

What happened to Spud Jones?

Although Twila did not share in her Facebook post what happened to Spud before his death or how he died, the country news-themed Instagram account Country Rebel shared more details about Spud's death. In a post about the late rodeo star, the account shared photos of Spud and wrote in the caption that he "passed away in his sleep after dealing with ongoing health issues."

No one from Spud's family has publicly disclosed what health issues Spud was dealing with prior to his death. However, he left a lasting impact on the bull riding world and the rodeo in general. According to the Country Rebel Instagram post, Spud was ranked as the 13th bull rider in the world at the age of 20.

𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗼 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗼𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗥𝗖𝗔 𝗕𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝘂𝗱 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀



The Navajo Nation and the broader rodeo community are grieving the loss of Spud Jones, a beloved former Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association… pic.twitter.com/4UWqmn2Awp — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren (@BuuVanNygren) July 8, 2025

Rodeo fans want to know Spud Jones's cause of death.

At this time, it's unclear what Spud's cause of death was. However, since his family said he had battled some health issues before his death and he died in his sleep, his death does not appear to be related to a rodeo accident in any way. After Spud's family shared the news of his death on social media, friends, family, and fans commented on the posts to share their memories of Spud.

One fan commented on a post, "He congratulated me after I had received my Rodeo Scholarship. I just remembered lots of young men looked up to him." On Spud's sister Twila's Facebook post, someone else wrote, "Condolences to y'all. [Spud] was a great guy. His smile would light up the room. I can still hear his laugh. He will be missed. Prayers to you guys." In the same post, Twila shared official information about where to donate to help the family with funeral expenses.