Police Have Captured Austin Drummond After Quadruple Homicide — Here's What We Know

In late July 2025, an abandoned 7-month-old baby girl was found in a stranger's yard in rural Tennessee. According to The Independent, the search for the baby's family led authorities to the home of James Matthew Wilson, 21, and Adrianna Williams, 20. The young parents, along with the baby's maternal grandmother, Cortney Rose, 38, and maternal uncle, Braydon Williams, 15, were found dead.

The home was 40 miles from where the baby was discovered, who is "safe and being cared for," per Stephen Sutton, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s offices in Lake and Dyer counties. Authorities have not revealed the exact details of the deaths, but have ruled them homicides. Investigators quickly arrested two individuals, but were still searching for the suspect they believed carried out the murders. A multi-day manhunt for Austin Drummond, 28, has finally come to a close. Here's what we know.

The manhunt for Austin Drummond is over.

The manhunt for Drummed spanned several days and ended with his arrest on Aug. 5, 2025, reports NBC News. He was spotted two days prior near Jackson, Tenn. Footage of Drummond recorded on a security camera showed him armed with a rifle and wearing a camouflage jacket. He was attempting to break into a building. Authorities immediately put a shelter-in-place order into effect.

U.S. Marshalls captured Drummond, who was last seen July 29, and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and gun charges. "It appears, with all the information that we have, that this was a targeted incident," said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch. After Drummond allegedly brought the baby to a stranger's yard, he flagged down a vehicle for help. Rausch described this as a "sign of compassion."

Drummond has a connection to one of the quadruple murder victims.

The two individuals who were already in police custody have been identified as Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovontie Thomas, also 29. Authorities also arrested Dearrah Sanders. Police believe all three allegedly helped Drummond after the murders, and have charged them with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Investigators are still looking into a motive for these crimes, but they are aware of a connection Drummond had with the family. A Facebook post from one of the victims said that Drummond used to date Rose's sister. "He has literally been nothing short of amazing to us and our kids every time he has been around us up until this point," wrote the family member in the post.