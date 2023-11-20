Home > News > Human Interest Rosalynn Carter Once Posed for a Photo With Notorious Murderer John Wayne Gacy Following the news of her death, many want to better understand why Rosalynn Carter was photographed with serial killer John Wayne Gacy. By Joseph Allen Nov. 20 2023, Published 10:02 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

When news of Rosalynn Carter’s death first broke on Nov. 19, 2023, many paid tribute to her political legacy, and to the great marriage she seemed to have with former President Jimmy Carter. Along with those tributes, though, many also brought up an arcane piece of political history that is baffling, at least on its surface.

The mystery relates to a photo of Rosalynn with serial killer John Wayne Gacy. The photo was taken in 1978, and many want to better understand how the former First Lady wound up standing next to a mass murderer.

Why was Rosalynn Carter photographed with John Wayne Gacy?

The photo in question was taken in 1978 at a private reception in downtown Chicago. Rosalynn is smiling and looking directly at the camera, while Gacy seems to be talking and looking off to his right. When the news that Rosalynn had been photographed with Gacy first broke in 1978, after he was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of 33 boys, the Secret Service announced that it would launch an investigation into the matter.

While this may suggest to some that Rosalynn was somehow associated with the serial killer, though, there’s actually a fairly simple explanation. Gacy was involved in Democratic politics in Chicago starting in 1960 until he was captured. In that role, he eventually assumed responsibility for Chicago’s annual Polish Constitution Day Parade.

It was through Gacy's work with the parade that he met and was photographed with the First Lady. Rosalynn likely didn’t know Gacy all that well, but it did become an embarrassment for the Secret Service after he was caught in connection with the murders. Ultimately, though, it’s more a reminder that politicians and those around them meet and associate with lots of people. Politicians don't know or understand everything about those people's lives.

Rosalynn was an advocate for mental health care.

In addition to being a loving and faithful partner to the 39th president, Rosalynn was also a fierce humanitarian and an advocate for mental health care as understanding about mental health grew. “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” her husband said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”