How the Police Finally Caught John Wayne Gacy to 33 Murders

True crime fans may have already caught The John Gacy Tapes on Netflix – which was a follow-up to Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and featured three episodes of footage pertaining to the 30+ murders John Wayne Gacy was convicted of in December 1978.

This is the second docuseries regarding the case to debut in the last few years, as back in 2021 John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise premiered on Peacock featuring an interview that took place prior to his 1992 execution.