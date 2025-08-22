TikTok Journalist Malik Taylor Passed Away at 28 — Details on His Cause of Death "To know him was to know he was a light to everyone" By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 22 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maliktayylor

Fans who tuned into influencer and aspiring journalist Malik Taylor's TikTok account to see which hilariously creative video he would come up with next are mourning his unexpected loss. Malik passed away in August 2025 at just 28 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

The content creator was on the cusp of growing his career as a media personality and entrepreneur. Here's everything to know about Malik's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors surrounding Malik Taylor's cause of death circulated in August 2025.

At the time of publishing, Malik's cause of death wasn't immediately known. However, some social media users suggested he died in a car accident. "Not to be all parasocial, but Malik Taylor’s death is really making me sad today..." X (formerly Twitter) user @StormEllimac wrote. "I was just watching his YouTube video last night, cracking up & opened TikTok today & saw he passed in a car accident. Like WTF? He just moved to a new city, ready for a fresh start. My heart hurts."

While other social media commenters also believed Malik died in a car accident, it wasn't officially confirmed by those in the influencer's inner circle. On Aug. 20, 2025, his business fraternity, from his alma mater, Austin Peay State University, Alpha Kappa Psi, posted a statement confirming he had passed away. "It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved Brother, Malik Taylor, has gone to ‘Audit Eternal,'" the fraternity wrote. "To know him was to know he was a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered.”

Article continues below advertisement

"Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories,” the statement continued. “Though your time with us was far too short, you were a good and faithful Brother, and the ‘Great Auditor’ will reward you for your everlasting work.

Article continues below advertisement

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Malik Taylor, Zeta Phi Chapter Spring 2017. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire us.”

Article continues below advertisement

Malik Taylor posted on TikTok 2 days before he died.

During his life, Malik inspired millions who tuned into his videos whenever he had new content available. The influencer grew his social media presence on TikTok, Instagram, and his YouTube show, The Unpopular Party. In what would become his final TikTok post, he opened up about his recent move to the "Queen City," Charlotte, N.C.

"Everybody's always say, 'Oh, why you moved to Charlotte, N.C.?" he says in the post. "Because I heard the Queen City needs the king. The Queen City needs the king!"

Article continues below advertisement

On his Instagram, Malik celebrated reaching a milestone on his 28th birthday on July 2, a little over a month before he passed away. "Survived the 27 club (Barely)," he captioned the post. "Only right I celebrate my 28th like it’s the party of the century. Call me Malik Gatsby 😉 Cheers to the rest of my roaring 20s, Old Sport." Underneath his final posts, Malik's fans and some of his interviewees expressed their condolences and the tremendous loss to the digital community.

Article continues below advertisement