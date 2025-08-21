Influencer Eli Moulton Was Nearly Decapitated by Her Dress — What Happened? "The dress that had me in a chokehold." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 21 2025, 5:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @eli__moulton

A social media influencer, Eli Moulton, was severely choked and "nearly decapitated" by her outfit, and she shared a video on her Instagram page on Aug. 16 that detailed the damage. The footage records her posing with another model before she was injured.

Article continues below advertisement

The video also shows Eli's scars from the scary accident, and she had horrible, thick strangulation marks around her neck. So, how did the social media influencer almost lose her head?

Source: Instagram / @eli__moulton

Article continues below advertisement

How was influencer Eli Moulton nearly decapitated by her dress?

In the video shared online, Eli noted that she'd almost been decapitated by the scarf from her dress. The video was captioned "A reminder for the ladies: REMOVE your neck scarves before entering or operating any heavy machinery! Nearly decapitated myself getting the scarf tangled underneath the car on the way home #fashionfail #nearmiss #neckscarf #safetyfirst." Text over the video also read, "The dress that had me in a chokehold. ... Literally," and she showed the marks from several angles.

In another Instagram post shared on Aug. 14, Eli noted that she'd been at the grand opening of Glenelg BMW in Glenelg South, Australia, which was on Aug. 11. "Made it out of the house for what was an incredible night at the opening of @glenelgbmw," she wrote. "Thank you to our chauffeur for getting us to the event on time, because god knows that if I had to drive. I would have arrived 2 hours late, on empty…with a flat tire."

Article continues below advertisement

The social media influencer also noted that she was wearing a Tinsley Tube Dress. The gown was long and black, and it also came with an elegant scarf that was worn draped around her neck. ELi said that she felt like "a million bucks" in the gown, that is, until she was strangled by the scarf. Eli was on her way home when the long scarf got caught underneath the moving vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, several followers left comments on the post before they were turned off. “She’s a fighter. No scarf will break her," wrote one. "But also .. I cried when you told me. Glad we still have each other xx." "Eli! That is frightening," added another. "Looks sore, too. Hope you are ok x." "You poor thing," said another follower. "Jeepers, Eli!"

Article continues below advertisement

The outlet also reported that Eli talked about the scary incident in her Instagram Stories. "Not even the Paris filter can help me," she said. "We are off to get this medically dressed. Don't worry, folks. My spirits are still high. Thriving and surviving." Eli is married with two children, and she also shared a relatable video about having a newborn at home.