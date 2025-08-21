Streamer Jean Promanove’s Death Leads Kick to Ban Creators Naruto and Safine Jean Pormanove reportedly went through 10 days of torture and sleep deprivation. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 21 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @LOKAL TV

The internet can be a dangerous place. Some challenges produced for social media, such as MrBeast's viral videos, proved to be controversial due to their potential violent nature. Unfortunately, the Kick streamers known as Naruto and Safine Hamadi took things too far. The internet personalities built their fame due to their unconventional challenges and the unpredictable situations they put themselves in.

Naruto (real name: Owen Cenazandotti) and Safine constantly collaborated with another streamer known as Jean Pormanove. A haunting chain of events led the content creators to be banned from Kick, leaving them without a platform to share their streams on. Their lives would never be the same. Why were Naruto and Safine banned from Kick? Here's what we know about the internet tragedy that shook the world, bringing unwanted attention to the streamers.

Why were Naruto and Safine banned from Kick?

The internet heavily mourned a controversial loss. According to Daily Mail, Jean Pormanove lost his life after being forced to become a part of a violent challenge during a Kick livestream. The real name of the internet personality, who was found by the authorities on August 18, 2025, was Raphael Graven. The events that led to Jean's death depicted Kick in a negative light, with the platform having to answer to several people regarding how the crime was possible.

Naruto and Safine are currently suspects in the case related to Jean Pormanove's death. While authorities investigate, Kick has banned the duo and disabled them from earning money from their content. The videos created by Naruto and Safine always caused controversy due to the nature of their challenges.

Kick users were glad to see Kick take action against the controversial creators, but think it's a bigger issue than the streaming platform. "I don't know anything about streaming culture so forgive me and I'm not defending Kick one bit, but is this a problem that's specific to Kick?" one person wrote on Reddit. "This could have happened on other platforms like Twitch or YouTube so I'm not sure what Kick are being accused of here."

Another added on X, "Kick is less responsible than people think, and especially Naruto and Safine. If Kick had banned them, they would have gone elsewhere, actually no, the problem is that the police never intervened."

How did Jean Pormanove die?

According to Daily Mail, Jean Pormanove reportedly went through 10 days of torture, sleep deprivation, and ingestion of toxic products. Added to that, it was stated that the streamer struggled with constant complications from heart disease. When combining all of those factors, it didn't take long for Jean to reach a breaking point. It took several hours for the authorities to retrieve the content creator's body.

Naruto and Safine were the prime suspects in the case, but the Daily Mail also reported that another streamer was forced to cut the video stream after they couldn't wake Jean up. Previous video clips depicted the suspects throwing food at Jean, forcing him to eat when he didn't want to, and him being tackled to the floor. This violent behavior eventually caused Jean Pormanove to pass away, bringing a controversial legacy to a bitter end.