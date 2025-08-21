#Nassie No More — Why Did Influencer Baes Nick and Cassie Break Up?! Was Nick crazier about Cassie than she was about him? By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 21 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @cassiesbooktok

It might be a little parasocial, but it's easy for people to get caught up in the relationship drama of their favorite TikTok influencers. You might not know them personally, but you feel like you get to know them after seeing them on your #fyp day after day. And when two of your favorites fall in love, it's like an extra special treat for fans. Unfortunately, not all love stories have happy endings.

Article continues below advertisement

This is what fans of #Nassie learned after the duo announced their break-up in August 2025. Nick Wilkins of @n1ckwilkins and Cassie of @cassiesbooktok were the internet's favorite sweet couple. Until they weren't. But why did they break up? Here's what we know about why the duo called it quits, and how the internet reacted to the sad news.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Nick and Cassie break up?!

Some online couples are just too cute for words, and this is what fans felt about Nick and Cassie. Individually, they both produce wholesome content that people find charming and relatable. Together? Forget about it; they're adorable. Unfortunately, they're also a thing of the past, now. The two began posting about their break-up in August 2025, with both joking about how hard it was to inform fans that "their parents had divorced."

But why did it happen? Neither has confirmed a true reason, but fans have some theories. One TikToker suggested that some people believe the break-up was due to a difference in passions. Nick, many fans believed, was more interested in Cassie than she was in him. However, the TikToker is not convinced that's true, believing Cassie was just as crazy about Nick.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan theory is that constant criticism of their relationship is what ultimately led to their break-up. They were always under the microscope, and while their relationship was wildly popular, it was also the target of criticism and constant commentary from fans and critics alike. We don't know the exact reason they broke up, as neither has confirmed nor denied any rumors, but they both seem to be thriving on their own, so we hope it's amicable.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans react to the fact that #Nassie is no more.

Regardless of the reason that they broke up, fans are having some big feelings about it. In nearly every new video posted by both Nick and Cassie, fans keep dropping an image of the two together, dressed in wedding garb, with the caption, "How it should have ended."

And reaction videos prove that people aren't just kidding when they say they have big feelings about it. Some people joked that Nick and Cassie were the reason they believed in love, and now they don't know what to think. Others say that the break-up fits with the doom and gloom of 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan theory even suggests that they haven't actually broken up, but they "broke up" online so they could enjoy their relationship in peace away from prying eyes.