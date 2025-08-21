A Film Trailer With "Folsom Prison Blues" Is at the Heart of Disturbing New Mandela Effect "You’re totally not losing your mind!! I can hear it playing in my head, I just can’t picture the movie." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 21 2025, 8:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @nicolascurciowriter

While many people have trust issues from things they have experienced through their life, there's one thing most of us feel like we can trust: our memory. But what happens when not only do we remember something wrong, but many people around us remember it "wrong" as well? This can be due to something called the Mandela Effect.

Article continues below advertisement

A new Mandela Effect dropped in August 2025 that had people seriously questioning their sanity after many social media users agreed that a film trailer used a slow-down version of Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues" song. However, after doing some research, none of these users could find the aforementioned trailer and assumed that they were suffering from another Mandela Effect. So what's the real story? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is the "Folsom Prison Blues" film trailer a Mandela Effect, or the real deal?

Psychology Today defines the Mandela Effect as "a phenomenon where a large group of people remember an event or detail differently from how it actually occurred, often attributing their false memories to alternate realities or universes." It was named after the supposed false memory that South African president Nelson Mandela died in prison. In reality, he died at home in 2013. Other memories people swear are different include a movie called Shazam, the spelling of JCPenney, the Fruit of the Loom logo, and more.

Now enter: Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues." TikTok user @nicolascurciowriter shared that a conversation between himself and his partner led to him going on the search for a film trailer, which featured a slowed-down version of the song, which gained popularity in 2024 after it was used as a soundtrack for natural disasters and other unfortunate happenings. But the TikToker discovered he wasn't the only one looking. One search for the trailer dated all the way back to 2023 on Reddit.

Article continues below advertisement

@Nicolascurciowriter debated whether or not the film trailer belong to a horror film, but was adamant about the fact that he remembered the trailer, he just couldn't place which movie it belonged to. The internet came to his rescue.

Article continues below advertisement

Many people have suggestions as to what people might be thinking of.

Many people had suggestions about what film it might be from. One popular suggestion was a film about Elvis, with a few people suggesting that it could be the series Welcome to Derry.

One user opined, "Was it Sinners?? I definitely remember and I remember it from a recent movie, like within the last year or maybe even this year… You’re totally not losing your mind!! I can hear it playing in my head, I just can’t picture the movie."

Article continues below advertisement

However, it turns out that it wasn't any of those. It belonged to the film trailer for Man of Wrath, starring Jason Statham, which was released in 2021.