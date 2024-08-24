Home > FYI Did Sinbad Play a Genie in the Movie 'Shazam'? This, and Other Examples of the Mandela Effect "I'm 58 years old and have a vivid memory of 'Shazam' with Sinbad." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 24 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: Dropout

When the DC superhero flick Shazam 2 was announced, there were tons of folks who distinctly recalled watching a genie-led flick with actor/comedian Sinbad of the same name. In fact, there were even people who said that they had hoped he would be making a cameo in the film. However, after folks started doing some deep diving online, they noticed that this movie was missing from Sinbad's IMDB page. Which got a lot of people wondering: did Sinbad ever play a genie in the movie Shazam?

'Shazam' vs 'Kazaam'

What people are probably confusing for Sinbad's Shazam is actually the 1996 comedy called Kazaam starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie who was trapped inside a magical boombox. He gets released by a young boy who then befriends him.

Source: Touchstone Pictures

So why do so many people swear that Sinbad was in a movie with a similar name, playing the same role helmed by one of the NBA's most recognizable stars of the '90s and 2000s? I've got some theories on that. First, Sinbad was on a tear when it came to theatrical releases in 1996, the same year that Kazaam came out.

The previous year, Houseguest was released by Walt Disney Studios where Sinbad starred opposite Phil Hartman. He also voiced Riley in Homeward Bound, and played a bodyguard to the President's son in First Kid. He then starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger as a toy-obsessed mailman in Jingle All the Way, and starred in the HBO comedy western The Cherokee Kid.

Shazaam was real. My parents owned a video rental store. I worked in it for years as a young teen. I remember this movie. pic.twitter.com/fm08O6Im3x https://t.co/2mnlRfjPLa — I,Hypocrite (@lporiginalg) August 21, 2024 Source: X | @lporiginalg

Just a year later, Sinbad starred in Good Burger. So for an entire generation of kids watching new comedies in that time period, they were constantly seeing the comedian yuck it up on the big screen.

Now, Shaq and Sinbad don't look anything like one another, but Shaq is rocking an aesthetic that was kind of in line with what Sinbad would wear regularly.

A thread of wild examples of the Mandela Effect you (probably) hadn’t heard about



1. Sinbad in ‘Shazaam’ - Many claim to have seen a movie called "Shazaam," wherein American comedian & actor Sinbad played a genie summoned by a young brother and sister. No such movie exists. pic.twitter.com/QMrgQsPaK4 — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

He has a gold earring in the trailer for the film, and Sinbad was more or less always rocking jewelry on his ear lobes as well. In fact, there's actually a picture of Sinbad in the1990s wearing what looks like a tunic as he carries a golden lamp in his left hand. Then there's the very nature of his name — Sinbad the fabled sailor of Arab descent has a moniker that would be at home in any tale about a genie.

All of these factors helped to create a Mandela effect.

As Medical News Today states, the Mandela effect is a collective "false memory that occurs when many different people incorrectly remember the same thing." Sinbad's turn in the movie that never happened, Shazam, is one example of the Mandela effect. One that Dropout used for the basis of an April Fool's Day prank in a fictional movie starring the actor.

Source: YouTube | @Dropout

In an X thread dedicated to the Mandela effect, several folks posted their favorite examples of the phenomena. It begins with Sinbad, however, there were others that turned out to be not true, either.

Britney Spears wasn't wearing a microphone headset in this famous music video.

2. Britney’s Music Video - Though many people can distinctly remember Britney Spears wearing a microphone headset in the music video of ‘Oops!... I Did It Again,’ she was not actually wearing one. pic.twitter.com/ZGumdzk2oq — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

The color chartreuse may not be what you think.

3. Chartreuse - Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you, including me. In reality, it's a shade of green. pic.twitter.com/bx6VyBWZdx — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

Tinker Bell's logo dance? Doesn't exist.

4. Tinker Bell & the Disney logo - Remember how Tinker Bell used to write the Disney Logo with her wand and dot the I at the end? While Tink did fly in and sprinkle pixie dust around the Disney logo on several movies, it was never in this exact way that many people remember. pic.twitter.com/ucIabqGJ4a — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

C-3PO's leg has apparently always been silver.

5. C-3PO’s Silver Leg - Though many people, including myself, can swear he was fully gold, he’s always had a silver part of his lower right leg pic.twitter.com/yGRPU7uWyN — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

KitKats never had a hyphen.

6. The hyphen in Kit Kat - It never existed pic.twitter.com/0DcjYIPWbF — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

More like "Mona Lisa RBF"

7. Mona Lisa’s smile - Many people remember she was smiling; she is not pic.twitter.com/tJfWjftIUP — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

Nicki Minaj may need to rename her song.

8. “Beam me up, Scotty.” - Another memorable line that was surely uttered by William Shatner in his portrayal of Captain Kirk in Star Trek, right? Wrong. Shatner never said those exact words, but the closest he got was “Scotty, beam us up” in Star Trek: The Voyage Home, which… pic.twitter.com/WU3WIH4Q1C — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

How do you spell Febreze?

9. Febreze or Febreeze: It's always been Febreze pic.twitter.com/OBFaz3MKn2 — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

No turkey for the King

10. Henry VIII’s Turkey Leg - Though many folks remember Henry holding a turkey leg in this painting, there is no such painting in existence pic.twitter.com/OdqU8FahBN — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales

This 'Star Wars' quote:

11. “Luke, I am your father” - The real quote is actually, “No, I am your father” pic.twitter.com/Fw2Wt3biZo — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) August 20, 2024 Source: X | @timecaptales