Drake and Adin Ross Vow To Cover Jean Pormanove's Funeral Costs Amid His "Horrible" Death "Whoever was part of this deserves to face severe consequences." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2025, 5:00 p.m. ET

The tragic death of French streamer Jean Pomanove, born Raphaël Graven, left those who followed him, and many who didn't, horrified. Among those wanting answers about who was responsible for Jean's mid-August 2025 death were Drake and fellow streaming influencer, Adin Ross.

Jean was found dead around Aug. 17 or 18 following a 10-day Kick livestream. He was 46. After hearing about the devastating news, Drake and Adin publicly and financially expressed their support and willingness to find justice for Jean.

Drake and Adin Ross offered to pay for Jean Pormanove's funeral expenses.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Adin reposted a report on Jean's death. The internet personality added to the repost, stating that he and Drake decided to come together and pay for Jean's funeral costs. "This is horrible and disgusting," Adin professed. "Whoever was part of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs , this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family."

At the time of publishing, Drake hadn't confirmed that he donated any money to help Jean. However, due to Drake and Adin's friendship, it's likely true. And, according to Adin, this isn't the only way he's possibly showing his support for Jean. A clip from his Aug. 20 livestream showed him revealing that Drake refuses to do any livestreams moving forward. Adin also freaked out on his stream after noticing Drake deleted his Kick account.

The OVO rapper seemingly cut ties with the French streaming conglomerate after it stated in an X post that its team was willing to do anything to cooperate with officials in solving Jean's case. "Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick," the post read, per Reuters. "All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation."

La mort de Jean Pormanove, imputée à toute la maltraitance qu’il a subie en live pendant des années, devrait peut-être mettre en lumière l’inaction de @Kick_FR qui n’a jamais bougé le petit doigt malgré des signalements, sans doute trop occupé à tweeter sur ses "bons moments". pic.twitter.com/y0E61DbZrH — BOYSTEVE (@boysteveprout) August 18, 2025

An autopsy ruled that Jean Pormanove's death wasn't due to "trauma."

Jean's death raised concerns that he died from being tortured by the people in his inner circle, including fellow streamers, Naruto, real name Owen Cenazandotti, and Safine Hamani. According to LAD Bible, Naruto and Safine were seen torturing Jean in previous livestreams, with acts ranging from slapping him, spitting on him, and grabbing him by the throat. Gwen, another streamer who filmed with Jean, told the outlet that everything on the streams was "consensual" and scripted.