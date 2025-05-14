“Making $150K Just This Week” — Adin Ross Reveals How Much He Makes per Stream "50 viewers — $10 an hour." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 14 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @adinross

Earning a sizable and consistent following whilst streaming online can result in big bucks. Of course, there are many folks who dream about hitting it big as an online personality, making money by creating content that businesses want to capitalize on.

Article continues below advertisement

Adin Ross is one such prominent streamer who is definitely up there when it comes to earnings. Recently, he revealed how much he earns each month from one of his streams.

Adin Ross revealed how much he makes per stream.

In April of 2025, Adin claimed to have earned $493,727.67 in streaming alone. This amount doesn't include what subscribers to his channel fork over to him or the paid sponsorships he receives from companies that collaborate with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, Adin stated that he potentially could've earned double this amount for April — that's because he only streamed 16 times throughout the month. This means that from streaming alone, he could've earned close to a cool $1 million for the month in streaming alone.

Source: Instagram | @adinross

Article continues below advertisement

Adin made headlines back in 2023 after he had a public falling out with Twitch, which ultimately culminated in the influencer being banned from the platform.

In March of 2025, Twitch unbanned the streamer. And at least one worker at the site said they weren't too happy to see Adin return, according to reporting from Aftermath. In a video of an all-hands meeting at Twitch that was obtained by the outlet, a Twitch staff member quizzed CEO Dan Clancy about the exact reason for Adin's reinstatement.

Article continues below advertisement

Specifically, they asked about the "evidence" Twitch saw that influenced their decision to allow Adin back into the fold. Moreover, they stated that by giving him a platform on Twitch, others would be open to more harm and the "vitriol Adin has been known to perpetuate," the employee wrote.

Clancy expressed that Twitch's decision to unban Adin didn't stem from dollars and cents, but rather a desire to give banned streamers a "second chance." Additionally, Clancy went on to state that this decision could be upended if they felt that Adin was indeed in violation of Twitch's terms of service.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the hate that's been lobbed Adin's way could be attributed to the fact that he publicly endorsed 45th and now 47th President Donald Trump. He has also discussed his friendship with Andrew Tate and purportedly contributed to Tate getting re-arrested whilst in Romania back in 2024. During a livestream, Adin made mention of Tate stating that he was planning on leaving the Eastern European country.

This would've violated the terms of Tate's re-release. Adin publicly stated that he regretted speaking about the nature of his talks with Tate and that he may have contributed to his friend getting put in custody again. It doesn't seem that there's any bad blood between the two, however.

Article continues below advertisement

Adin Ross shows off his 7 day earnings from the new “Creator Income” program on KICK revealing he’s on pace to make $600k a month after making $150k just this week 🤯🔥



50 viewers - $10 an hour

1000 viewers - $100 an hour pic.twitter.com/1pRme5gYDr — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) April 10, 2025 Source: X | @scubaryan_

In the wake of his public spat with Twitch, Adin went on to advocate for the rival streaming platform Kick. It's an alternative that has seemed to work out lucratively for the streamer. In fact, he showed off the amount of money he made over the course of seven days of streaming on Kick, and it amounted to a staggering $150,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Adin mainly gained prominence on Twitch for streaming NBA 2K games, and his growing popularity on Twitch ultimately earned him some high-profile friends such as Bronny James, the son of the popular NBA star and multiple championship winner, LeBron James.

Adin Ross also made controversial comments about Doechii.

Recently, folks online have been calling out the self-made millionaire streamer for his comments directed toward singer-songwriter Doechii. She has become mostly synonymous with the trending TikTok track "Anxiety."

Article continues below advertisement

FULL: Adin Ross bashes Doechii for harassing her workers at the met gala.



“Who the f*ck do you think you are? Your not Rihanna.” pic.twitter.com/tWwJaExRcg — Adin Reports (@AdinReports) May 12, 2025 Source: X | @AdinReports