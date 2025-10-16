The 'I've Had It' Podcast Had Tense Exchanges With Cory Booker Over Charles Kushner The interview featured a couple of tense exchanges. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 16 2025, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although it hasn't existed for long, the I've Had It podcast has quickly amassed a devoted following among left-leaning people who are fed up with almost everything. During a recent episode, the show interviewed Sen. Cory Booker, and things got pretty tense pretty quickly.

Co-host Jennifer Welch, one of two Oklahoma suburban moms who host the podcast, started going after the presidential hopeful almost immediately. And now, many want to know exactly what went down on the podcast. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

The 'I've Had It' podcast hosts called out Cory Booker Almost as soon as the interview started.

Welch immediately started in, talking to Booker about votes he had made that disappointed her. “There are votes that you’ve made that were heartbreaking to me, like the vote for Kushner. That really pissed me off,” she said, referring to him being the sole Democratic vote to confirm Charles Kushner as the U.S. ambassador to France.

“What do you have to say about the capitulation that you participated in, and where the Democratic Party is right now?” Welch asked. Booker responded by saying that he felt Democrats were often too critical of one another. “One of the things I dislike about the Democrat Party is that we do a circular firing squad all the time. ... There’s a lot of disagreements in the Republican tent, and yet they don’t shoot at each other,” he said.

Welch then cut him off, saying “That’s such bulls--t," before noting that Trump had indeed remade the Republican Party, and cast people out as a result. "Come on!" Booker replied, and the interview then continued. Later in the interview, though, Welch also called out Booker for taking $800,000 from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and being part of a photo op with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July.

Source: YouTube

“I was just like, ‘What in the actual f--k? Like, how can he do that?’ It was heartbreaking. I felt betrayed,” she said, adding that she felt it had diminished his 25-hour filibuster on the Senate floor designed to protest the Trump administration. Booker said that he feels it's important to have conversations with people like Netanyahu, even as he added that he has “real problems” with the Israeli prime minister over the “outrageous things that he’s doing.”

Welch then asked Booker point-blank if he thought Netanyahu was a war criminal, and Booker sidestepped the question by suggesting it was a "litmus test" that undermines the urgency that he's trying to bring to bringing peace to the Middle East. Welch said that many people in his party weren't going to find that answer satisfactory.