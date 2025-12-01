Marquay the Goat's Cause of Death Is Haunting More than 7 million people followed the content creator on YouTube. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 1 2025, 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @marquaythegoat

The worst part about content creators sharing so many moments from their lives on the internet is how their absence is felt when they die. Marquay the Goat was a cheerful individual who always wanted to connect with his viewers, thanks to the places he visited.

What was Marquay's cause of death? Here's what we know about the chain of events that led to the loss of the content creator. Millions of TikTok viewers from all over the world are left to mourn the charismatic young man.

What was Marquay the Goat's cause of death?

Marquay's death is linked to an accident the content creator went through earlier in the year. Around a month before his death, the influencer was involved in a car crash. Everything seemed to be OK with his recovery for a time, but the aftermath of the accident left Marquay in a worsening condition and eventually led to his death. The announcement was unexpected, even for people who were aware of his situation.

The extent of the accident remains unknown. Before dying, Marquay used his social media accounts to share the extent of his injuries and the damage his car endured to his audience. People were curious to see what happened to the internet star after the accident. It is possible for Marquay to have underestimated his physical condition. If the influencer had known the danger he was in, it would have been unlikely for him to post about it on social media.

Not much is known about the details of Marquay's health struggles, but Marquay reportedly complained to his brother about struggling with head and neck pain a few days before he died.

Marquay the Goat's mother is grieving her son.

Social media allows creators to share their work with the entire world. Marquay knew how to captivate people with his unique sense of humor and his attitude during restaurant visits and product reviews. More than 7 million people followed the content creator on TikTok. Marquay's mother is grieving the death of her son. Through a touching social media post, Sonja Collins posted a tribute to her late son.

The emotional post reads: "My heart is broken. My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me. He was the sweetest person; he didn’t have a mean bone in his body". Sonja was constantly featured in the influencer's videos. No one knows how complicated it was for Marquay to become famous more than his own mother. Sonja also shared images she took alongside some of the most important people in her son's life.