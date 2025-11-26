Max Klymenko Wants to Know All About Your Career — Here's a Look at His Max is best known for his "Career Ladder" series, but his professional skills beyond content are quite impressive. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 26 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@maxklymenko

For influencers to find their niche, they have to dig deep. Not only do they need to find something that people will want to watch, but they have to produce content that resonates with them, or it won't ring as authentic to those who watch. For influencer Max Klymenko, his authentic content circles around his curiosity and his desire to connect with other people through his TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Career Ladder" TikToker has created an impressive niche for himself on the social media platform, bringing in an impressive net worth and creating a massive web of social contacts. Here's what we know about Max's net worth and the series that rocketed him to the forefront of so many people's FYPs.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Max Klymenko's net worth?

Born in Ukraine, Max is around 30 years old and has a whopping 9 million followers on his TikTok channel alone. And there's a good reason for that. The enterprising young influencer has an easy and charming way about him and has connected with people in a way that is both intriguing and heartwarming.

Max Klymenko Influencer Net worth: $5.6M Max Klymenko is a social media influencer best known for his "Career Ladder" series where he asks questions of strangers and tries to guess what they do for a living. Birthdate: 1995 Birthplace: Ukraine Marriages: 0 Children: 0

Article continues below advertisement

According to his Forbes profile, Max's content focuses on career advice, business insights, and social advocacy. He founded KLYM&CO, a communications agency that provides consulting, strategy, and production services to massive international clients, including the United Nations, WWF, Google, and Microsoft. His content creation and business ventures have netted him an estimated net worth of around $5.6 million, according to Net Worth Spot.

The site notes that across his diversified career portfolio, which includes brand collaborations, digital products and speaking engagements, Max earned in $1.2 million in 2023 revenue alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Max Klymenko's "Career Ladder" series is a study in successful communication.

Aside from being business savvy, Max is just a really good people person. In his content series titled "Career Ladder," Max sets up a small A-frame ladder, steps onto it, and invites a stranger to step onto the other side, facing him.

Article continues below advertisement

Max then asks questions of the other person, hoping to learn about them and guess what their career is. He doesn't always get it right, but there's something magical about watching people connect, share about themselves, and open up in a world that moves so quickly that few people feel seen.