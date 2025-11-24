Here’s the Short Version of Onyeka Ehie’s "Danish Deception" Story on TikTok “Yes, he was out there selling everyone a dream.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 24 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@onyekaehie

There’s a story going around TikTok dubbed the “Danish Deception,” and it all seems to tie back to one man in particular — and possibly several women, one of whom you might actually recognize. Remember Onyeka Ehie, who appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor Season 23? Well, she’s actually tied to this whole Danish Deception situation making the rounds on TikTok, and it’s definitely a story worth setting a few minutes aside for.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems she got herself tangled up in a mess involving a man we can only describe as giving major Tinder Swindler vibes. Here’s a breakdown of the Danish Deception and why it’s become a hot topic on TikTok.

Onyeka Ehie’s "Danish Deception" TikTok story summed up.

Onyeka Ehie is opening up about a past marriage she had to a literal con man she was with for three years. Much like the “Who TF Did I Marry?” series, Onyeka has dubbed her storytime about her ex, Martin Fredsgaard Andersen, the “Danish Deception,” and she’s told it across more than a dozen parts. If you don’t have time to watch all of them, here’s a rundown of her story.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Onyeka, it all started in June 2022 when she was feeling overworked and ready for a break. She reached out to a friend in Germany and suggested they take a trip somewhere in Europe. They decided on Hvar, and while sipping mojitos at a beach club and lounging around, she spotted a man who looked “straight out of a Calvin Klein ad.” We’re talking perfect tan, chiseled muscles, the whole shebang.

Article continues below advertisement

They had a few drinks, exchanged Instagrams, and realized they both worked in real estate and tech … or so she thought. As it turns out, everything he told her, and everything he claimed going forward, seems to have been a lie. But she didn’t know that yet.

They kept talking, and even though she assumed the distance would keep anything from blossoming, he stayed persistent. Eventually, he invited her on a paid trip to Monaco. From there, they started seeing more and more of each other. Later in her Danish Deception series, she says she learned from one of his friends that he had a gambling addiction. He admitted it, but claimed it was years ago. At that point, she had already lent him some money, so it did raise a few red flags.

Article continues below advertisement

But it still wasn’t enough to push her away. As their relationship continued, she says she allegedly learned all sorts of things about him that also didn’t appear to be true. He claimed he was part of the royal family of Denmark. He said he competed in the Olympics, having even earned a gold and a bronze medal.

Article continues below advertisement

He also described himself as a real estate magnate. And while he gave off the impression that he was loaded with cash, he was constantly asking for help to keep his “real estate projects” afloat. That’s where the true con man showed, but she didn’t see it, perhaps because she was blinded by how much she loved him.

@ladyinparisx I already told the story on how I met the Danish deception guy on my Danish account @LadyMatwara but you guys wanted the story in English as well!!!! #danishdeception #storytime #denmark ♬ original sound - LadyinParis

Article continues below advertisement

The Danish Deception story took a turn when Martin asked Onyeka if he could borrow thousands of dollars.

Initially, Martin came across as a wealthy man who had it all. But then came excuses about why he didn’t have money, whether it was because it was tied up, couldn’t be transferred, or that he owed the IRS money. So, Onyeka continued lending him money, first $6,000, then more and more.