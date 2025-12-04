The Hoof GP Was Seriously Injured Twice While Working Closely With a Cow "Doctors think the tendons have been severed," he shared in one of his updates. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 4 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Much like slime videos and mukbangs, cleaning cattle hooves has a special place on social media. There is something so satisfying about some creators, more specifically, one known as the Hoof GP, cleaning the underside of hooves caked with dirt and in need of a clean and a trim. So when the Hoof GP shared that he had a hand injury that could take him out of practice for a bit, followers wanted to know what happened.

Not only were they concerned for the Hoof GP himself, but an injured hand also meant less content. On Nov. 26, 2025, he shared the first of several Facebook posts to explain that he injured the tendons in one of his hands. Apparently, cleaning cattle hooves is a dangerous business, but what happened, and will the Hoof GP recover to get back to work?

What happened to the Hoof GP's hand?

The Hoof GP, whose real name is Graeme Parker, shared a YouTube video on Dec. 1, 2025, where he explains what happened to both of his hands. One of the injuries is much more serious than the other, but they were both caused because of his line of work. As his followers know, Graeme makes content while working closely with cattle, cleaning their hooves and even treating abscesses found in cow hooves. Some of the videos are not for the squeamish, but it's a job that Graeme has become known for around the world.

In his YouTube video, he explains that he injured one hand when a cow kicked it while he was holding a gate. The sheath on the finger was ruptured, he explains, as was the tendon. He bandaged it himself, and later, it got infected. His other injury was from accidentally cutting himself while working on a hoof.

"So, usually I'm really good with pain or anything like that, but I'll be honest, this seriously hurt," Graeme says in his YouTube video. "And it's fair to say I was pretty worried about my finger." In footage shown in the video, Graeme tells someone that he was cut "right to the bone."

He shared updates on Facebook to explain to fans and followers that he underwent surgery. In one post, he wrote that the doctors believed the tendons to have been severed because of the accident. He says in another Facebook video that he intends to get back to work. However, his hand has a lot of healing to do first.

Will the Hoof GP have to quit cleaning cow hooves?

According to Graeme, his work as the Hoof GP is far from over. Before he went into surgery, he posted a video where he explains he was told he had to be out of work for the remainder of the year. Although that would mean just weeks out of commission, he says in the video that it still makes him "panic" at the thought of not being able to work with his customers.