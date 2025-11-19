Cosplay Influencer Ash, AKA “Squidkid,” Died at Age 19 — Inside Their Cause of Death The influencer known as Squidkid passed away at 19 years old. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 19 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@squidkid1111

A tragic loss to the costume play (cosplay) community occurred in November 2025. One of its popular influencers, Ashley, also known on the internet as Ash or @squidkid1111, passed away at just 19 years old.

Ash, who used they/them pronouns, was known for their outlandish cosplays that often paid homage to anime and Japanese culture. While much of their content was appreciated by her fans, they reportedly dealt with struggles behind the scenes. As fans mourn their loss, many are wondering what caused Ash's death. Here's everything we know.

What was cosplayer Ash, aka Squid Kid's cause of death?

The news of Ash's death was confirmed on their Instagram on Nov. 13, 2025. The statement addressed the cosplayer's fans, friends, and family and reflected on the impact they made on the cosplaying community. "For the past seven years, Squidkid, or Ashley, has shared their love of cosplay across the internet," the post read. "They met many of you on Instagram, but also at conventions, at clubs and across campus, at professional photoshoots, and other day-to-day interactions."

"They genuinely loved the transformation and magic of cosplay, and connecting with others through that community," the tribute continued. "So it is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you of Ashley's passing."

The Instagram tribute didn't discuss any details regarding Ash's cause of death. However, according to anime fan Instagram accound A Dose of Anime, they reportedly took their own life. The account posted several photos of Ash dressed as anime characters and claimed that multiple sources within the cosplay community believed Ash's suicide was caused by the cyberbullying they received as a dark-skinned Black woman acting as traditional Japanese characters.

"Ash’s death was heavily influenced by relentless online racism, colorism, and harassment they faced for portraying light-skinned or non-Black characters, including Ellen Joe," the account stated. "Comments targeting their skin tone and appearance made their struggles with depression even worse, leading to this heartbreaking outcome."

Fans of Ash's cosplays agree that they were cyberbullied due to their race and skin tone.

Ash created multiple characters as a cosplayer. Due to this, they often received hateful comments that were targeted att their race, something many in the cosplaying community said didn't apply to her white counterparts.

While Ash didn't seem to let the comments stop them from having fun with their looks, the negative feedback reportedly ultimately became too much. Several fans posted underneath their past Instagram videos to share that the creative deserved better from the community.

"R.I.P love. Too much bullying going on," one user commented. "Rip sweetie," another shared. "You didn’t deserve this."

"Rip, I’m upset that people can’t get past the fact that when people cosplay the characters aren’t real in which they are made up," a third commenter said. "From skin color, power, to what kind a species they are created as. This community is harsh and cruel and needs to wake up this is supposed to be a safe space for people to come and relate on the same things that they are supposed to enjoy. Not trash someone for the way they look."