'Borat' Actor Sacha Baron Cohen Spotted Exchanging Numbers With 26-Year-Old Influencer

He is 28 years her senior.

Published Nov. 18 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET

Sasha Baron Cohen Spotted With Influencer Kelsey Calemine Outside Hollywood Nightclub
Source: MEGA; Instagram @fatherkels

Breaking up is usually a difficult, messy process, and things are only exacerbated when you're in the public eye. It's certainly awkward when paparazzi are around to snap pictures of one's new dates and romantic entanglements.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their split in April 2025 with a joint Instagram post. In September 2025, 54-year-old Sacha was spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model and influencer Hannah Palmer. On Nov. 15, he was spotted with another influencer in their twenties. Here's what we know.

Sacha Baron Cohen at the SNL 50 event
Source: MEGA
Sacha was spotted with 26-year-old influencer Kelsey Calemine outside a Hollywood nightclub.

Sacha and Kelsey appeared to exchange numbers outside the club before getting into separate vehicles, according to The Sun. The Sun's source said, "He was staring at Kelsey and then walked over and started chatting to her ... he had been flirting with her inside the club."

They added, "Outside, they were both very flirty and they didn’t stop laughing ... He then walked over to her Uber when it came and gave her his phone and she typed her number into it."

The Borat actor apparently arrived at the club at 1 a.m. and left at 3 a.m., just after Kelsey and her friends left, per The Sun. Kelsey wore a pink bandage dress, and Sacha was dressed casually in a T-shirt, black pants, and sneakers.

Sacha did not have security with him at the club.

Who is Kelsey Calemine?

Kelsey, who many point out resembles Kylie Jenner, is an influencer who posts vlogs and cooking videos online. She has 2.8 million followers on Instagram and 566k followers on TikTok. She explained her username, fatherkels, to The Hollywood Fix, saying, "I was younger and I went to church all the time because I am Catholic and they call priests ‘Father’ so I thought it was funny."

In the past, Kelsey has dated Ryland Lynch (Ross Lynch's brother), Marshmello, and Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., per Us Weekly.

She used to own a ghost kitchen that made charcuterie and sandwiches for delivery. Kelsey has another Instagram account fully dedicated to food, called father.foodie.

Many people were not pleased to see Sacha was flirting with someone 28 years younger than him.

Reddit users expressed their thoughts on a post about the sighting. A comment simply saying, "Gross" has 8.6k upvotes.

Another person writes, "54-year-old recently divorced man with money. Checks out." A reply says, "I knew when he started posting shirtless photos on IG that this was coming."

Someone writes, "How you fumble Isla Fisher, I will never understand." Isla and Sacha were married for 14 years prior to their split in April.

