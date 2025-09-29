Who Is Sacha Baron Cohen Dating? Inside the Details of the ‘Borat’ Star’s New Romance Sacha and long-time wife Isla Fisher ended their marriage in 2024. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 29 2025, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Just as the news of their latest projects makes headlines, so do the love lives of celebrities — and in this case, it happens to be Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen.

Rumors are currently swirling that the actor has started a new romance with someone very unexpected. Find out who she is and why their alleged relationship has many people talking.

Who is Sacha Baron Cohen dating?

On Thursday, Sept. 25, Sacha was spotted out to dinner with OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer, prompting rumors of a new romance, according to Page Six. A source told the outlet that the two "spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. Despite the age difference, they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about."

Per reports, Sacha and Hannah initially met just last month while attending Taika Waititi’s 50th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. Hannah is said to be friends with Waititi’s wife, singer/actor Rita Ora.

Hannah Palmer is an Only Fans model and social media influencer.

According to The Standard, Hannah reportedly earned $5 million during her first year on the adult content platform, but the outlet noted that following the news of her alleged new romance with Sacha, her profile appears to have been deleted. In addition to OnlyFans, she has also worked as a model for fast fashion brands, such as Revolve and Fashion Nova.

Sacha and long-time wife Isla Fisher ended their marriage in 2024.

After 13 years of marriage and three children, Sacha and Isla announced that they were divorcing in April 2024, according to People. "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage," the pair shared in joint statements posted to social media at the time.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," the message continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy." The former couple initially met back in 2001 and got engaged three years later in 2004. They were officially married in March 2010, three years after their first child was born.

Their divorce was only recently finalized in June 2025, prompting the two to release a statement on the matter. "Our divorce has now been finalised,” a joint statement on Instagram Stories read.

“We are proud of all we've achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children," the message read. "We ask for the media to continue to respect our children's privacy."