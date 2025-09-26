Sacha Baron Cohen's Net Worth Makes Him Richer Than Borat Himself The artist was nominated for an Academy Award thanks to his memorable role in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7.' By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 26 2025, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Having a profitable career in Hollywood can be a double-edged sword. If a celebrity doesn't know how to be responsible with money, all of those impressive earnings can go down the drain. Actors and directors alike create side businesses to keep their pockets full all the time. However, there are some Hollywood superstars who make their money grow beyond what the studios pay them. Investments, restaurants, clothing lines, and more ideas are turned into a reality to turn an extra profit.

There's no denying that Sacha Baron Cohen is one of the most versatile performers working in the industry. Through his unpredictable characters and memorable performances, the artist has cracked the code to make viewers remember him. What is the approximate value of Sacha's net worth? Here's what we know about the money generated around the career of the three-time Academy Award nominee.

What does Sacha Baron Cohen's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sacha holds a net worth of $80 million. The number is calculated by taking into account the money the comedian has generated through his roles in both film and television. The report also mentions that his net worth used to be significantly larger when it was linked with that of his ex-wife, Isla Fisher. The couple announced their separation in 2024.

When admiring the net worth Sacha has cultivated over the course of his career, it's important to remember that the actor found success for the first time more than two decades ago. The seasoned performer and his agents always know what intriguing projects to choose.

Sacha Baron Cohen continues to pile up iconic roles.

Not every actor knows how to choose the right roles for their career. Some performers are forgotten by the public while they figure out how to move forward with their trajectory. That isn't the case for Sacha. Ever since he gained his first Academy Award nomination for Borat, the artist has carefully chosen the building blocks of his acclaimed filmography.

Sacha was nominated for a second Academy Award when he portrayed Abby Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. The actor's third Academy Award nomination arrived after the release of the highly anticipated Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Beyond his multiple industry awards and nominations, Sacha isn't afraid to step into the world of major Hollywood blockbusters.

When Universal Pictures decided to adapt Les Misérables for the big screen, Sacha was cast as the impertinent Monsieur Thénardier. Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway also appeared in the spectacular adaptation of the classic musical. Sacha also shocked Marvel fans when he was revealed as the evil Mephisto in the Ironheart television series. These massive paychecks contributed to the construction of his $80 million net worth.