Inside the Net Worth of Long-Time Patriotic Singer Lee Greenwood Let's find out how Lee Greenwood's net worth stacks up from his long-time recording career. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 22 2025, 2:24 p.m. ET

The majority of artists in the music industry have catalogs that date back decades and offer a myriad of hits tracing the trajectory of their careers. However, there are others who have a signature song that is able to sustain them throughout their career, such as “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood.

Beginning his career as a country singer, he released his most well-known song in 1984, and it quickly became the signature song of the Republican Party. Over the years, he has performed the songs at numerous political events, so let’s find out how Lee Greenwood’s net worth stacks up.

Let's look inside the net worth of Lee Greenwood.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, singer Lee Greenwood has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of September 2025, the bulk of which is due to his recording career. Additionally, in 2008, he was appointed by former President George W. Bush to a six-year term on the National Council of the Arts. In 1996, he opened the Lee Greenwood Theater, which remained open for five years.

Lee Greenwood Singer Net worth: $5 million Lee Greenwood is an American country singer known for his song, “God Bless The USA.” Birth date: October, 27 1942 Birth place: South Gate, California Birth name: Melvin Lee Greenwood Father: Eugene Greenwood Mother: Bliss Greenwood Marriages: Kimberly Payne (married 1992 to present) Children: Laura Rene Greenwood Education: N/A

On Sept. 21, 2025, Lee performed at the memorial service for the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Joining other artists such as Chris Tomlin, Brandon Lake, and Phil Wickham, Lee also performed at the memorial service, singing the national anthem, according to AZ Central. The service was held at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and was attended by many high-profile figures in the Republican Party, including Donald Trump and Charlie’s widow, Erika Frantzve.

The Grammy award winner’s last high-profile performance was at Trump's January 2025 inauguration.

Ahead of the performance, Lee spoke exclusively with the Associated Press about his relationship with Trump and decision to sing at the political event. “I remember (in 2017) President Trump came over to greet us and say thank you for my performance,” he recalled. “And I say, ‘Congratulations on the next four years.’ And he said, ‘No, Lee, it’s the next eight years.’ To be clear, there was a little time in between 2020 and 2025, but it is now going to be eight years that he’s the president.”

Lee also shared with the outlet how “God Bless The USA” became Trump’s go-to song. “When Donald Trump started using my song, there was no conversation within my camp or the Trump campaign for months,” he told the outlet. “I mean, I would watch him ... take the stage and I’d get this barrage of emails and texts. ‘Do you know that Donald Trump is using your song? Yes, I do.’ But they never reached out and said, ‘Can we?’ or ‘Do you want me to do that?’ or not,” he explained.