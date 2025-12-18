Onlyfans Model Lane Rogers, AKA Blake Mitchell, Died at Age 31 The adult film star and influencer's family confirmed his death in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lanevrogers

In 2014, Lane Rogers found his niche in the influencer space. He found his footing in the adult film industry as Blake Mitchell. As Blake, Lane appeared in adult films geared towards the LGBTQ+ audience and eventually parlayed his work into OnlyFans. Through OnlyFans, he gained a global audience of fans and, flourished as himself. His Instagram account, @lanevrogers, had over 400,000 followers tuning into his life away from his fame.

Sadly, Lane and Blake's fans mourned his loss after he passed away at the age of 31. Here's what to know about the actor's official cause of death.

What was Lane Rogers' cause of death?

Lane passed away on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. According to TMZ, his family informed the outlet that he died in a motorcycle accident and that they were at an "absolute loss for words." Lane was in Oxnard Plain, a coastal plain in Ventura County, Calif., at the time of his death. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Medical Examiner told People that his cause of death was ruled as an accidental blunt force head injury.

According to a press release shared on the Ventura County Star, California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the crash happened in a largely agricultural area just east of the Pacific Coast Highway near the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station.

An initial investigation of the crash found that the driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man, was driving westbound on Hueneme Road at an unknown speed, while a 32-year-old man was driving a box truck, also westbound on Hueneme, there was no evidence of drugs or alcohol being in Lane's system at the time of the accident, though that's still being investigated. The influencer died at the scene while the truck driver survived.

Fans of Lane Rogers and Blake Mitchell paid tribute to him on social media.

Though Blake Mitchell contributed to his income, both the OnlyFans model and the man behind him, Lane, made an impact on those he met. Both personalities were popular online, boasting 740k followers and a further 800k on X (formerly Twitter). On his personal accounts, Lane often posted content of him walking around on a regular day, taking a selfie, or bringing fans into his life as an equestrian through his horse riding Instagram account, @lvr.equestrian.

Lane also poked fun at himself and his career choice on his platforms. In his final Instagram video, he reflected on his 2025 and compared it to 2020, seemingly joking about how much his life had changed since he expanded his brand into OnlyFans. Underneath the post, many of his fans and friends paid tribute to him and his legacy.

