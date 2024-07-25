Home > Entertainment What Is Wendi Deng’s Net Worth? The Entrepreneur Was Married to Rupert Murdoch for 14 Years “I don’t think I ever considered myself just a rich wife," Wendi said of her marriage to Robert Murdoch. By Sarah Kester Published Jul. 25 2024, 6:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The billionaire ex-wives club is quite an exclusive circle. Several recognizable names include MacKenzie Scott, who was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years. There’s also Melinda French Gates, who was one part of a power couple with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Then there’s Wendi Deng, a Chinese American businesswoman who was married to billionaire Rupert Murdoch from 1999 to 2013. They have two children together: Grace and Chloe.

Although the couple eventually split, it's believed that Wendi walked away from the marriage with quite a tidy settlement. What is Wendi Deng’s net worth? Read on for more.

What is Wendi Deng’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wendi’s net worth is $100 million. Her rise to riches is impressive. She was born in a small town in China and moved to the United States to pursue an education in economics. She got a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Northridge and landed a scholarship at Yale University’s MBA program. She met the Australian-born billionaire magnate in 1997 when she worked for his company Star TV in Hong Kong.

It was her first job out of graduate school. At the time, she was the only Chinese executive there. They fell in love and married on Robert’s yacht in 1999, just a few weeks after his divorce from Anna Murdoch was finalized. Although she married the boss, Wendi told Vogue that she never let the title of “wife” define her. “I don’t think I ever considered myself just a rich wife. When E-Trade first started, I was at home moving stocks around,” she said.

Since her split, Wendi has thrown herself back into a lot of her creative and business passions, such as investing, art collecting, and even working as a movie producer. In 2013, she joined the film Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang as a producer.

How much did Wendi Deng earn in her divorce settlement with Robert Murdoch?

Robert, who has been married five times, knows a thing or two about costly divorces. But he also knows how to protect some of his assets by arranging prenups. Due to this, it’s not clear how much Wendi earned in their divorce settlement. However, some have speculated Robert was generous with Wendi after she famously protected her former husband from the embarrassment of getting hit in the face by a foam pie by activist Jonnie Marbles.

