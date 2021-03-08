Logo
Mackenzie Scott and Dan Jewett
Source: The Giving Pledge

Humanitarian Mackenzie Scott Marries Teacher Following Divorce From Jeff Bezos

Mar. 8 2021, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

The personal lives of public figures almost always become "news" and the more rich and / or famous someone is, the more their names make headlines, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. One wouldn't think that this would necessarily extend to business "power couples" but when you're dealing with the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, and his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, it sure does. Especially since Mackenzie now has a new husband.

Who is Mackenzie Scott's new husband?

Mackenzie has dedicated her life to giving away the vast majority of her fortune (she's reported to have a $53 billion net worth) following her split from Bezos with her charity, The Giving Pledge. The organization is dedicated to allocating funds from some of the world's wealthiest people to serve underprivileged and disadvantaged people all over the world.

It's on the website that Mackenzie and Dan's Giving Pledge commitments appear side-by-side; it also seems to serve as an official introduction of them as a couple.

Dan writes: "It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning."

screenshot from
Source: The Giving Pledge

"I have been a teacher for the majority of my life, as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me. This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give. And now, in a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others."

Mackenzie Scott's own pledge letter in 2019 states, "We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won’t wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

What is Dan Jewett's net worth? He taught at the same Seattle school Jeff and Mackenzie's kids attended.

Dan is a science teacher at Lakeside School in Washington State. In his own commitment letter on the site, he wrote that he never dreamed he'd be in a position to use a massive amount of wealth to help others, but he's committed to doing so. His current net worth is unknown, but according to Comparably, a science school teacher's average salary in Seattle is $43,667, but can go as high as $96,000 a year. 

While there isn't much information on Dan Jewett's personal life available, there seem to be many people commenting on social media who've interacted with him in person and they have nothing but great things to say about the man. Even Jeff Bezos himself congratulated the two on their relationship via an Amazon spokesperson.

And while there are plenty of people making the same joke about Dan "making it big" by marrying Mackenzie Scott, for the most part, people seem to be genuinely happy for the couple.

