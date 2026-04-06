Did Chick-fil-A Really Fire 8 Employees Over A Viral TikTok? Details "Wendy’s shenanigans at Chick-fil-A is crazyyyy." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 6 2026, 12:02 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lland1n

Chick-fil-A is often recognized for providing an employee environment that exceeds industry standards (we said often, though not always), and for making some darn good chicken sandwiches. But the restaurant chain gained significant attention in early April 2026, not because of its food, but for allegedly firing eight staff members over a TikTok filmed while they were at work.

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In case you didn’t see it (but you will below), the video features several employees, each bouncing their chest (most were women). The video is captioned, “My cfa crew better than yours.” The clip quickly went viral, gaining over 7 million views, but that wasn’t all it did; it also reportedly cost all eight employees their jobs. Now, there appears to be some confusion around whether they were actually let go because of the TikTok. Here’s what the person who filmed the video had to say.

Were Chick-fil-A staff fired for a viral TikTok video?

The Chick-fil-A employee who recorded the TikTok inside the restaurant that went viral confirmed via the platform that all eight employees, himself included, were fired. “We got fired. Every single last one of us got fired,” Landin said at the beginning of his storytime video. He explained that he recorded the video on a Friday after the restaurant had closed and there were no more guests inside. But by Sunday, he had been informed that he was fired.

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Landin, who is also the last person to “star” in the viral video, shared on TikTok that he had initially asked who wanted to participate in the video and told them what to do, which, as you can tell, involved bouncing their chests. He went on to say that the establishment he worked at wasn’t a “real Chick-fil-A” in that it offered limited options, and he even claimed they didn’t accept gift cards or cash.

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Not sure how true that is, but he explained this wasn’t the first video he made with his night shift and certainly not the first to go viral. But two days after he posted it, he said a manager initiated a group message with everyone who appeared in the video. Landin says he then called the manager, telling them he’d take the video down before it became a bigger issue, to which the manager responded, “It’s already a big issue.”

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Landin then asked if everyone was getting fired, and the manager allegedly replied, “Do you really want to know?” to which he said yes, and the manager confirmed, “Yes, you all are fired.” Landin said he then called others who appeared in the video, and they all confirmed they had been fired. Later, he was asked to provide a statement, which he apparently didn’t give.

Based on the comments, people weren’t surprised to hear that Landin and his Chick-fil-A crew had been let go, as one commenter put it, they were giving “Wendy’s shenanigans at Chick-fil-A.” Many others pointed out how strict Chick-fil-A is known to be and were surprised they even attempted a video of that nature inside the establishment. But it seems the “layoff” didn’t last long, at least for Landin.

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The Chick-fil-A employee who was allegedly fired over a viral TikTok says he got his job back.

Days after being fired, Landin returned to TikTok with another video of him wearing his Chick-fil-A uniform, captioned: “Guess who got they job back.” In the comments, someone asked how he got his job back, to which another user replied, “They never got fired.” But Landin quickly jumped in and clarified, “Yes we did…”

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