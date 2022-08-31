Brush up on the 7 Rings of Power Before Watching the Titular Prime Video Series
In case you've been living under a rock, everyone and their mother is gearing up for the highly-anticipated premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the upcoming fantasy prequel series takes viewers on a journey to the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional world known as Middle-earth.
The long-awaited production covers all the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age, including the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the forging of the Rings of Power. Speaking of the titular rings, we figure now is the perfect time for fans to brush up on their knowledge of them, especially "The Seven." With that said, what are the 7 Rings of Power? Keep reading for all the known details.
Plus, stick around as we reveal who created the 7 Rings of Power.
What are the 7 Rings of Power?
Although there are 20 Rings of Power, we're here to discuss "The Seven."
During the Second Age of Middle-earth, Sauron presented the 7 Rings (not to be mistaken with Ariana Grande's chart topper of the same name) to the seven leading Dwarf lords: Durin's Folk, Firebeards, Broadbeams, Ironfists, Stiffbeards, Blacklocks, and Stonefoots. According to The Lord of the Rings Wiki, the Dwarves used their rings to "establish their fabled treasure hoards."
Unlike fellow ring bearers, Sauron could not assume power over the Dwarf lords; not only did the seven rings not make them invisible, but the Dwarves were "immune" to their harmful effects. Many believe that the Dwarves "natural hardiness, and the fact that it was only the more powerful Dwarf lords who possessed them, made them resistant to Sauron's control."
Per The Lord of the Rings Wiki, these rings might've given the wielders an increased life span; however, the "net effect of these rings was to bring vast wealth to the wearer" and intensify their greed, which ultimately led to their respective downfalls sooner rather than later. By the War of the Rings, four of the seven rings were destroyed by dragon fire while Sauron reclaimed the rest.
Who created the 7 Rings of Power?
A total of 19 Rings of Power, including "The Seven," were created by the Gwaith-i-Mírdain, aka the Elven-smiths, of Eregion. The group was led by Celebrimbor — the grandson of Fëanor and the greatest craftsman of the Noldor — who worked alongside Dwarves from Moria. Later on down the line, Celebrimbor secretly forged the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom.
The creation of the Rings of Power were Sauron's idea, as he intended to corrupt the rulers of Middle-earth. After Sauron declared open war against the Elves, he recovered 15 rings and handed seven over to the Dwarf-lords. As we said earlier, they could not be controlled by the Dark Lord; regardless, their greed for treasure ultimately led to their ruin.
The Ring of Power premieres Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EST, only on Prime Video.