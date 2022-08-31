Brush up on the 7 Rings of Power Before Watching the Titular Prime Video Series

The long-awaited production covers all the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age, including the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the forging of the Rings of Power. Speaking of the titular rings, we figure now is the perfect time for fans to brush up on their knowledge of them, especially "The Seven." With that said, what are the 7 Rings of Power? Keep reading for all the known details.

Plus, stick around as we reveal who created the 7 Rings of Power.