The roads of Los Angeles are often filled with commuter traffic, including commercial vehicles like semi-trailers, delivery vans, and buses. While these larger, often bulkier vehicles can coexist with smaller cars and motorcycles; commercial vehicle accidents can and do still occur. What are the main causes of commercial vehicle accidents in Los Angeles, and are there regulations in place to keep commercial drivers and other motorists safe on the road? Keep reading to learn more.

What is a Commercial Vehicle Accident?

A commercial vehicle accident is an accident involving a commercial driver and another motorist. These accidents can have serious repercussions often due to the size difference between commercial vehicles and standard cars. Typical Los Angeles commercial accidents can include rear-end accidents, t-bone collisions, jackknife accidents, head-on collisions, and multiple vehicle pileups. With Los Angeles’s high population, commercial vehicle accidents occur daily, most often weekdays during the early morning and afternoon, as reported by the Department of Transportation.

How Do Commercial Vehicle Accidents in Los Angeles Occur?

Commercial vehicle accidents in Los Angeles often occur due to factors like: Fatigued Driving Commercial vehicles are on a race against time to deliver cargo, leading to long stretches on the road with minimal breaks. This can lead to fatigue and sleepiness for many drivers, especially those working overnight shifts. This is why fatigued driving is a big factor in LA commercial vehicle accidents.

Distracted Driving Distracted driving encompasses all the reasons why a driver is not looking at the road. This can include checking their phone, looking at their GPS, eating, etc. Speeding Strict delivery quotas can push many commercial drivers to speed through highways and roads in order to drop off their deliveries within specific timeframes. This speed in combination with the weight of a commercial vehicle can lead to accidents.

Aggressive Driving Aggressive driving can include running red lights, cutting other drivers off, tailgating other vehicles, or even brake checking other smaller vehicles. This form of driving is not only dangerous for the driver to partake in, but also other motorists or pedestrians in the vicinity.

Spilled or Moved Cargo Improperly secured cargo can cause commercial trucks to tip, which results in an accident. Similarly, spilled cargo can strike other vehicles on the road and lead to further dangerous accidents occurring.

Does Los Angeles Have Regulations for Commercial Drivers?

Yes, there are various regulations commercial vehicle drivers must follow for their well-being and as a duty of care to other motorists on the road. These are rules often referenced in their training when obtaining a commercial driver’s license as well. Regulations include: Hours of Service Drivers cannot drive a commercial vehicle for longer than 10 hours. After driving a commercial vehicle for their allotted time, a driver has to take 8 hours off consecutively before being able to hit the road again.

No Driving While Fatigued or Ill Commercial drivers in Los Angeles are also forbidden from driving in states of fatigue, illness, or of another similar nature. When doing trades for shifts, drivers are also responsible for ensuring this rule and other regulations aren’t violated. Weight Limits on Commercial Vehicles In California, the weight of commercial vehicles should not exceed 80,000 pounds. This and properly securing cargo are crucial for commercial vehicle drivers and their crewmembers to further inspect and maintain.

Speed Limits According to California Vehicle Code 22406, large trucks, certain buses, and other transportation vehicles must not exceed speeds of 55 mph.

What Does a Los Angeles Commercial Vehicle Accident Attorney Do?

Los Angeles is a busy city with plenty of daily traffic. Commercial vehicles join these areas of traffic, but their size and certain dangerous driving habits can lead to unexpected commercial vehicle accidents that involve other unsuspecting motorists.