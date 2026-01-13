What Brands, Clinicians, and Insurers Want People to Know About Harm Reduction Here are a few basic practices you should implement before, during, and after an event to keep yourself and others safe. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 13 2026, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Hosting events like festivals and raves can be a great time for planners and attendees alike, but those responsible for setting them up must understand harm reduction and how to build it into their plans. The same applies to festival-goers and travelers looking to enjoy themselves while keeping themselves and others safe.

In contexts like these, where people may be exposed to drugs or potentially stressful environments, it’s essential to recognize whether someone is experiencing a severe health issue and, if so, what you can do to help keep it from getting any worse.

The “Safer Night” Checklist

Although there is no “one-size-fits-all” guide to every situation you might find yourself in when attending a rave or festival, there are a few basic practices you should implement before, during, and after an event to keep yourself and others safe.

First, make sure to eat a decent portion of food beforehand and pace yourself if you decide to drink before/during/after the party. When you have food in your system, any alcohol you drink will usually be absorbed more slowly.

Next, be sure to stay hydrated and consume electrolytes, especially if you’re sweating. People often associate passing out at parties with alcohol or other drugs, but under the right conditions, dehydration or low blood sugar are just as likely to cause someone to faint, if not more so.

Before going out, festival-goers should familiarize themselves with the venue they’re attending so they can set up meeting points in advance. While at the festival, attendees should set up and adhere to a buddy system and share their location with others in their group so no one gets lost.

Transportation plans should also be established before going to an event. “It might feel excessive to plan out things like meet points or a buddy system,” notes Brian Lim, CEO of iHeartRaves and INTO THE AM, “but when it comes to staying safe at lively scenes like raves, you can’t be too careful.” Lastly, partygoers should bring essential goods, namely water, earplugs, layers (for cold weather), and a charger.

What to Watch For and When to Get Help

When it comes to getting medical assistance for someone experiencing some form of bodily distress, the sooner you or someone else can help, the better. As such, it’s essential to have a general idea of some of the most common signs that someone needs help, as well as what to do should you recognize one of those signs.

Caitlin Moore, a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor and Clinical Director at Stone River Behavioral Health, explains that some of the most common signs of bodily distress at parties are trouble breathing and unconsciousness, both of which can be caused by various factors.

“Irregular breathing can be indicative of several health problems, but bystanders should seek medical assistance regardless of whether an unconscious person’s breathing is much faster or slower than normal,” she states.

Seizures and severe confusion are also notable signs of bodily distress. However, it is again worth pointing out that people suffering these conditions may not necessarily be under the influence of drugs. Both signs can be symptoms of dehydration or heatstroke, so they may be more prevalent in hot outdoor or indoor venues.

“People who work in settings that often see large crowds should receive some measure of seizure first aid training,” notes Bethsaida Rivera, a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor and Clinical Director at Garden Springs Wellness.

She adds that “some seizures can end on their own in a few minutes, but you should always seek medical help regardless, and especially if it’s the person’s first seizure, it lasts 5+ minutes, happens back-to-back, they’re injured, pregnant, diabetic, have trouble breathing afterward, or don’t wake up/return to normal.

The final two of the most prevalent signs of distress at an event are chest pain and persistent vomiting. Although persistent vomiting is a visually apparent problem, chest pain may not be, and therefore requires close attention from friends and nearby vendors. If someone in your group seems to be grabbing at their chest or is otherwise displaying signs of discomfort, it’s worth asking how they’re doing.

Megan Fischer, LCSW, and Executive Clinical Director at Crossroads Healing Centers, remarks that “dehydration can be a pressing concern for people experiencing persistent vomiting. Keeping food or drink down during this time may be challenging, but those suffering from persistent vomiting should, at a minimum, take small sips of water or an oral rehydration/electrolyte drink if they can keep it down. If they can’t keep fluids down, are confused, have severe abdominal pain, blood in vomit, or signs of dehydration, get medical help.”

In terms of how best to respond to situations where you see people suffering from the aforementioned issues, Samantha Marxen, a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor and Clinical Director at Cliffside Recovery, recommends that people “stay with the person exhibiting signs of physical or mental distress. That person should be taken to a med tent or medical staff as soon as possible, and, if necessary, call 911.”

Reality Check: Travel and Coverage

Part of the fun of attending festivals and raves lies in the journey to get there. Still, travel can complicate maintaining reliable coverage in case of emergencies, especially when traveling internationally. As such, ravers and other travelers should organize their insurance information as they would transportation or location-tracking information.

“Before traveling, festival-goers should get a general idea of where to get care along the route they’ll be taking, as well as a broad understanding of out-of-network or out-of-country basics,” states Joe Cronin, President at International Citizens Insurance. “These are precautionary measures that hopefully won’t be needed, but in situations where people go to unfamiliar locales, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Travelers will also want to keep policy information on hand to make it easier to navigate potential issues such as car accidents or unexpected hospital visits. Without it, problems like these can become complicated at best and add unnecessary costs at worst.

Important Info For Brands, Vendors, and Promoters at Events

Operating a booth or other activity center at an event requires solid preparation by the planner to reduce liability risk and keep patrons safe.

Sam Meenasion, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at USA Business Insurance, states that businesses should “establish a basic incident plan and brief their staff on how to handle emergencies well in advance,” adding that “this incident plan should incorporate factors like easy access to drinking water and a clear escalation path with a venue’s security and medical teams to ensure staff can address any potential issues quickly and succinctly.”

By coming prepared to keep partygoers safe and happy, vendors can help venues cultivate an environment that signals to attendees they will be well cared for should the need arise.

Preparation and Addressing Issues in the Moment

There’s a saying that the best time to plant a tree was a decade ago, but the second-best time is now. This same sentiment applies to harm reduction practices, both prevention and response.

While it’s best to prepare for problems in advance so they don’t become issues in the first place, knowing how to address them if they arise remains a vital part of enjoying yourself at any festival, rave, or party. Put another way, it’s easier to have fun knowing you can keep yourself and your friends safe to party on for another day.