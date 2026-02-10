Olympic Skier Hunter Hess Made Bold Statements About Representing the U.S. "There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 10 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hunterhess10

The 2026 Olympics came at a time when the United States was more divided than it had been in a very long time. So when Olympic athletes representing the country spoke about their decision to proudly compete on behalf of the U.S., some of them were a little more honest than others. In this case, it's Olympic skier Hunter Hess.

Article continues below advertisement

After he shared some honest answers with a reporter about his decision to ski for the U.S. team at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Donald Trump responded to his comments on Truth Social. Later, Hunter made another statement about competing in his sport and representing the country. But what did Hunter say about America before and after Trump responded in his own way?

Article continues below advertisement

What did Hunter Hess say about America?

On Feb. 5, 2026, Team USA shared their thoughts on being the team at the Olympics in Italy. When Hunter and other athletes spoke to the press, Hunter was asked about representing America. He admitted that it was complicated for him, given the political climate in the U.S. at the time of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"I think it brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think," he told reporters, per CBS News. "It's a little hard. There's obviously a lot going on that I'm not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren't. I think for me it's more I'm representing my, like, friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S."

Article continues below advertisement

Hunter added that "just because [he's] wearing the flag," it doesn't necessarily mean he believes in everything the country stands for when it comes to certain political views. Weeks before that, though, in January 2026, Hunter posted on Instagram about competing in the U.S. Grand Prix as a freestyle skier. He wrote in the caption, "Representing my country at the Olympics is truly a dream come true."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump made a Truth Social post about Hunter Hess.

After Hunter made his honest statement about representing America to the press, Trump posted about the athlete on Truth Social. Trump wrote in his post that Hunter is "a real loser." He also wrote that Hunter should not have "tried out for the team" if he did not want to represent America. After that, Hunter posted yet again on Instagram to share another sentiment about the U.S.

Trump called American Olympian Hunter Hess a “real loser” for criticizing what’s happening in our country under Trump.



Mr. President, this is not a monarchy. This is the United States and no one is required to bow down to you.



Hess is not a "loser." He's a proud American. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 8, 2026