American Man Goes Viral for Apologizing to the World at the 2026 Olympics "Whoever he is, THANK YOU from millions of us." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 10 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET

The United States is in a state of disarray — it’s clear as day, and everyone can see it. The country’s not just divided on racial grounds, but political too. If you voted Republican (aka Donald Trump), Democrats no longer want to associate with you, and vice versa. Besides race and politics dividing people, there’s also hardly any support for everyday Americans. Jobs pay less and are harder to find. And you can forget about healthcare coverage.

Oh, and we’re literally allowing criminals to run the White House. On top of that, there are mass shootings, riots, and ICE acting irrationally. So when political figures were booed at the 2026 Winter Olympics, it wasn’t all that surprising. What was surprising, however, was a sign from the dude pictured above, who took it upon himself to apologize on behalf of the U.S. to the world for our behavior. Because to many, it’s been pretty embarrassing. Here’s the extent of his efforts.

American man apologizes to the world on behalf of the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

World, if you’re listening, America is sorry for its inept behavior. Well, at least one guy is. He attended the 2026 World Olympics in Italy and, during a figure skating event in Milan, decided to hold up an American flag with a sign attached that read: “Apologies to the world for our bad behavior, we will fix ourselves!”

The man and his sign have since gone viral on social media, with many people thanking him and acknowledging that America is in dire need of “fixing.” But plenty of others aren’t convinced the country is capable of actually doing the fixing and think it might need a little push from the outside to get the ball rolling.

One person wrote in a Reddit thread centered around the viral sign: “Are we going to fix ourselves? Because every day, worse and worse things seem to be happening with no end in sight.”

Another echoed a similar sentiment, repeating the line on the sign, “We will fix ourselves,” and then reacting with, “Tbh, we could use a little help here.”

And then there was this person who casually commented, “Maybe this is a sign that something is wrong with America. Just saying,” to which another Redditor pointed out the obvious: “It’s literally a sign of that.”

While the overall consensus, from Americans and others around the world, seems to be that the country could use some progress toward becoming a better place, one user offered up a harsh truth: “Trump and his cronies are your problem. No one else is risking their physical or financial safety to save you when you’re not even willing to do anything substantial to save yourselves.”

