A Woman’s Friend Group Ditched Her for Not Wearing Designer Brands 'Mean Girls' redux. By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Feb. 9 2026, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @Psychological

A woman's friends group ditched her because they said her unwillingness to spend money on designer brands and refresh her car every few years was cramping their style. Sara, who shared a snippet of a text conversation by one of the mean girls in question, earned sympathy from others online who were stunned by how shallow her so-called friends were.

Her post made the rounds on social media on the widely-followed Psychological Instagram account. A caption for the post further broke down the controversy surrounding Sara's disavowal from friends. "A woman went viral after sharing screenshots showing her friend group mocking her for wearing clothes from SHEIN and calling her 'cheap.'"

Furthermore, as Psychological pointed out, the person Sara was texting with went on to say, "She didn't fit in because she chooses affordable fashion instead of designer brands." The shared screenshot conversation shows Sara seemingly addressing the issue her friends have with her clothing.

"I had a splendid time last night at the club. Nobody can ever make me hate SHEIN," Sara wrote. The response, however, indicated that the women she was spending time with certainly didn't appreciate the fact that she wasn't rocking more expensive name brand threads.

What's more is that the text message indicated she wasn't the only person who felt this way and that others in the friends group weren't happy with how she spends her money. "Ngl Sarah you cool and all but you don't fit in my friend group," the message says at the onset.

"Every time we go out you rocking a SHEIN fit and a cheap purse when you make just as much money as us so you can afford a real designer like us. We all talked about how you make us look bad when we go out. ... SHEIN just gives dusty and your Benz 2019 all of us in 2024 and up," the person Sara was texting remarked.

Their discrimination against Sara didn't end there, as the conversation even went towards where she resides. "You live in an apartment, and we have a house. We all rich and compared to us, it's like your the cousin we have to take with us if not our mom gone whoop us [sic]."

Folks who replied to the post said that Sara was better off without the women. One person remarked that seeing this message ultimately made it easier for the apartment-renting, SHEIN-wearing, 2019 Mercedes-Benz driving woman to never see them again. "That's great! They made it easy af for her to cut them off," one man penned.

Whereas others were miffed that someone would judge another person so brutally based on such superficial factors. "This actually made me upset. Those aren't friends. Real wealth isn't loud or label-driven. It's morals, confidence, and class. Leave that group behind," another Instagram user remarked.

Someone else simply said: "Girl they was never your friends." Another person on the platform applauded the young woman for her decision-making, stating that they thought she was smart for electing not to drop a bunch of cash on name-brand products.

"Nothing smarter than saving money and not buying into consumerism. Sounds like she dodged a bullet," they penned. Which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who penned: "Sara probably has the lowest debt of the group. You can find better people to go out with and real friends."

And it isn't just the Instagram chat on Psychological's post that had some choice words for folks who prioritized spending their money on designer labels. As it turns out, there's studies conducted on the behavioral patterns of folks who are obsessed with rocking well-known names on their clothing.

The Daily Mail penned an article highlighting a research study that involved six separate experiments on 2,800 different individuals. According to the research cited by the outlet, which was carried out by the University of Michigan, individuals who are constantly rocking designer labels were actually discriminated against by others.

That's because folks who were asked to assess different social media profiles to try and find folks who were considered "cooperative, selfless, and generous." The trend highlighted that social media users who were constantly flaunting popular brands weren't selected for these personality qualifiers.